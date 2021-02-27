Some citizens have raised concerns about what downtown Alexander City will become when the city moves its city and police departments from downtown. If history indicates the future, Alexander City should see something positive as the city employees move a mile away to the new municipal complex. Stories in today’s Outlook look at how Alexander City survived the disastrous 1902 Fire and how such a fire is not likely to occur again.
City leaders and business people share their thoughts about Alexander City growth potential in downtown.
Alexander City has seen its ups and downs, heartache and success but the fire of 1902 best encompasses the spirit of Alexander City — a spirit of resiliency.
Friday, June 13, 1902 residents were going about their way when Smith Wilbanks, 13, issued the first warning trouble was arriving for the city according Jennie Lee Kelley in a history she prepared for Alexander City’s centennial in 1974.
‘Fire’ was sounded loudly by Wilbanks on Main Street. In just a few hours the courthouse, railroad depot, two hotels, Methodist Church, stables, some 50 businesses, 100 yards of train track and 10 homes lay smoldering after being consumed by the fire.
According to most accounts, including the one written by Kelley, the fire started by A.R. Robinson’s Machine Shop near today’s Calhoun Street. The machine shop repaired cotton gins and all types of machinery. Kelley wrote that the fire started behind the shop.
Kelley wrote Wilbanks and others believed the small fire would soon be out, but wind carried it from one building to the next. The presbyterian church was now in the fire’s sight.
A young child climbed the church that is now home to attorneys from Morris, Haynes & Morris to put out sparks landing on the roof of the church with a small bucket of water. The wind soon shifted and the church was spared. Now the fire had the rest of downtown and its wooden construction in its sights.
“The blaze swept across the courthouse, through the square and on to the rest of Main Street, across to Broad and down its length, behind Broad to the Methodist Church, back up Green Street to the railroad and eastward enveloping the Adams Hotel,” Kelley wrote. “Everything was burning — the depot, the box cars on the tracks, the tracks, the livery stables and the animals in them, the wooden sidewalks, the Alexander City Bank.”
Alexander City had approved a water system with the idea of running water in downtown a year before the ‘Great Fire,’ but it was still just a plan on paper.
Several accounts of the day have been published and in publications kept in the Alabama Room at Adelia M. Russell Memorial Library. They all give the same basic story of citizens trying to salvage what they could during the fire.
“Furiously the merchants tried to salvage some of their stock by removing it to places of safety beyond the rim of the holocaust,” Kelley wrote. “Some was carried as far as the present First United Methodist Church lot.
J.C. Manning was the postmaster. Manning was at home when the blaze began but sprang into action. Manning and others pulled an empty wagon to the post office loading it with office records, stamps, mail and other government valuables until the fire around them was too hot.
“With the help of friends, Manning pulled the wagon from the flaming district,” Kelley wrote.
Russell Corporation was in its infancy. Just two months prior to the fire Benjamin Russell travelled to Georgia to purchase a knitting mill.
“Ben Russell really wanted that mill for himself and his town, but at 26, he had not accumulated enough money to buy it,” Kelley wrote. “Roberta (Russell’s wife), though, with a small inheritance that she was willing to risk on her husband’s judgement, financed the purchase and Alexander City had a new industry housed in a 50 x 100 foot frame building.”
The then 26 year old Russell saw Alexander City burn, the city his company would make famous across the country.
Just three decades before the fire, the Savannah and Memphis Railroad came to Youngville. In 1902, Martin Dam was still another 24 years away before backing up the Tallapoosa River. After the Alabama Goldrush had ended five decades earlier and the town was smoldering, it would be easy for everyone to pack up and move on from the Friday the 13th fire, but residents of Alexander City preserved.
“By Saturday morning the druggists had set up emergency drug stores ‘on the street,’” Kelley wrote. “The Alexander City Bank salvaged its money and carried it the block and a half to the home of J.C. Maxwell at the corner of North Central Avenue and (Washington Street), while the Citizens Bank money was carried to the home of Ben Russell on North Central Avenue. From these two dwellings the city’s banking was carried on.”
The tracks and timbers of the railroad were quickly replaced allowing the much needed train service between Columbus and Birmingham to return.
Manning established a post office in the basement of the presbyterian church. Barbers were cutting hair Saturday.
“The businesses put up booths and temporary shelters so that the city took on the look of a street fair scene,” Kelley wrote. “By Wednesday after the Friday holocaust, about 40 of the destroyed businesses were back ‘in business.’”
The story made Page 2 of the New York Times. The Outlook was a victim of the fire but within a week it produced a one-page edition using the press at the Opelika Industrial News.
The congregation at the Methodist church met at the Baptist Church until it rebuilt down the street.
Eight decades later, Russell Corp. was a Fortune 500 company, traded publicly on the New York Stock Exchange employing more than 7,000 people in Alexander City.
Today Russell Corp. is a fraction of what it was at its peak, but still the resiliency of Alexander City’s residents and businesses continue.