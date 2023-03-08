In a fire department, there is nothing more important than the staff — the people who are actually fighting fire day in and day out.
The Alexander City Fire Department could see a much-needed influx after Monday’s Alexander City City Council meeting.
The council unanimously authorized Mayor Wood Baird to apply for two grants Monday aimed at benefiting the city’s fire service, including one to increase the size of the ACFD’s staff.
The ACFD is seeking two additional Assistance to Firefighters Grants, a federal program that awards millions of dollars annually to fire departments nationwide.
In January, fire chief Reese McAlister initially requested the city’s assistance in receiving a grant for equipment upgrades, but he returned Monday to inform the council the department is pursuing a grant to increase the department’s staff size.
McAlister said his department will apply for an AFG Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, which, if approved, will fund six new full-time departmental positions.
“This is for six positions that will be 100% paid salaries and benefits for three years, and then we will have to pay for the employees,” McAlister said. “It is very important for us going forward with the new fire station — fire station 3.”
According to FEMA’s website, SAFER grants provide funding to fire departments to help increase or maintain the number of trained, front line firefighters available in each community.
In addition to staffing, McAlister said his fire department is requesting for an additional grant aimed at improving citizen safety. This grant would fund the installation of fire extinguishers in residential homes. According to a city council resolution, the second grant amounts to $28,475, which would require a 5% match of $1,352.56 from the city.
If awarded, the grant will fund the installation of two fire extinguishers per household in approximately 500 residential homes.
Among comments from the city council regarding the grants, councilmember Chris Brown praised McAlister and his staff’s diligence in seeking the federal grants.
“I just like to say to chief Reese that you're always looking for ways to make our homes safer and I know you've talked to me about this personally and what it means to you to do this,” Brown said at Monday’s meeting. “Thank you for continuously looking to make it better and safer for our citizens.”
According to a city council resolution, Vickers Consulting will assist the city in applying for both grants.