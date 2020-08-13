Four small devices in the Alexander City Fire stations might just stop someone from getting COVID-19.
Four Reme Halo Air Purifiers were installed last month in Alexander City fire Station 2, two areas of fire Station 1 and in the Alexander City Fire Department administration area in the hopes it will prevent a firefighter from contracting the coronavirus at a fire station.
“They are installed in the air conditioning systems for all of the living quarters of the firehouses and the administration area,” ACFD chief Reese McAlister said.
The fire department has been anxiously awaiting the devices.
“We started looking for them in April,” McAlister said. “They are like gold. They are hard to find.”
Each unit costs $750 then there is installation. McAlister said the funding will come from the CARES Act passed down through Gov. Kay Ivey to individual municipalities.
The devices are installed into HVAC systems and provide an ultraviolet light and ions to cleanse the air throughout an area.
Reme said the devises remove viruses, molds, bacteria and odors by up to 99%. It is proven to reduce mold, MRSA and other bacteria in hospital settings and now available in a home use version. It mounts into existing heating systems and works with your furnace fan to send ions through the home. It removes odors, air pollutants, pollen, smoke mold bacteria and viruses.
McAlister is happy to provide a little more protection for the firefighters of ACFD.
“This stuff is real,” McAlister said. “These guys are dealing with it all day, every day. This is just a little something to try and keep COVID-19 out of the firehouses where they wait for the next call.”