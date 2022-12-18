letters to santa fire dept
Alexander City’s Fire Department with their Letters to Santa mailbox during the Downtown Christmas on Saturday Dec. 10.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Santa Claus is waiting for letters from children around the world, and Alexander City’s Fire Department is helping locals get their letters to him in time for Christmas. 

