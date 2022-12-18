Santa Claus is waiting for letters from children around the world, and Alexander City’s Fire Department is helping locals get their letters to him in time for Christmas.
Earlier this month, Alexander City residents received a letter template in their utility bill for kids to color and fill out. Participants can then drop off their letters at Fire Station 1, where the department has a mailbox set up.
Captain Jeff Brewer, training officer and organizer of Letters to Santa, said people can also get the template off the department’s Facebook page or make their own.
Last Saturday, the fire department was collecting letters during Downtown Christmas. Brewer said from that alone their mailbox was nearly full, and they likely have hundreds of letters.
As of right now, he said the plan is to put all the letters in a big Santa-style sack on the morning of Dec. 21 to load them onto a fire truck and run them to the North Pole.
This is the department’s first year hosting the Letters to Santa, and Brewer said he hopes it’s something people find enjoyment out of.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“If we can just bring a smile to some kid's face just by doing the letters. We won already,” he said.
Along with the Santa letters, residents also received information about fire safety for the holidays. Brewer said part of the initiative, alongside the letters, is to help the department improve their Insurance Services Office rating (ISO).
The ISO rating tells insurance companies a customers’ risk of a fire-related incident based on the local fire department’s approach to fire protection and safety. By improving an ISO grade, it can potentially lower premium cost.
Brewer explained things like public safety mailers are ways to help improve their rating as well as build relationships with the community.
“We're only called when things are wrong and this is something that we can do while things are good, and just have a positive effect on the community,” Brewer said.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.