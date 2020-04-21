With the power out after storms, the Alexander City Fire Department responded to a K Street house fire Sunday night to find a 79-year-old woman dead.
“She would have turned 80 (Monday),” ACFD chief Reese McAlister said.
McAlister said the power was out in the area due to the Sunday morning storms.
“It appears a long slender candle may have been the cause,” McAlister said. “We are still looking to see if maybe lightning struck in the area to cause the fire.”
McAlister said he had talked to the family of the woman whose name was not released.
“It was a sad conversation,” McAlister said. “I feel awful for them. They were hoping to celebrate her birthday (Monday).”
McAlister said the fire department did as best it could.
“We had a great response time to the call,” he said. “We had a quick knock down of the blaze but she was confined to the bed.”
The K Street fatal fire was not the only fire firefighters had to put out Sunday. ACFD also responded to Hardee’s on Cherokee Road on Sunday evening.
“It was a bad grease fire,” McAlister said. “We got a quick knockdown but there is still a lot of damage.”