The Alexander City Fire Department had a busy week responding to multiple emergencies including five fire calls.
ACFD chief Reese McAlister said the spurt isn’t unusual.
“It runs in cycles,” McAlister said. “It must have been the full moon we had.”
No one was injured in any of the blazes. McAlister said although there was serious damage, the fire department did its job.
“Every one of the homes can be repaired,” McAlister said. “We got the fires and got them put out quickly.”
McAlister said the department responded to fires on Sept. 3 to fires on 8th Avenue and Halliana Road ; Oct. 2 to a fire on 12th Avenue and Sept. 30 on Laurel Street.
McAlister said the fire on 8th Avenue appears to have been arson and is currently under investigation.
“It was an unoccupied house,” McAlister said. “We think it might have been set.”
The fires on Laurel Street and 12th Avenue started in the kitchen.
“They started due to unattended cooking,” McAlister said. “The one on Halliana we believe to be electrical.”
McAlister offered tips to help prevent fires in the home especially when cooking.
“First thing is make sure to watch the stove while it is in use,” McAlister said. “Don’t leave it unattended or take a nap if it is going to be a long cook time. Keep an approved fire extinguisher nearby. If you don’t have a fire extinguisher, keep the top to the pan, a wet towel or flour nearby to put on the put if it catches fire.”
McAlister said other fires happen this time of year as temperatures cool down.
“People like to grill out more and closer to the house,” McAlister said. “Make sure the grill has plenty of room around it. Make sure children and animals can’t run into it knocking it over. Make sure the area is free of leaves and overhangs that could catch fire.”
After the fire is out, there is still a danger.
“Be careful of the ashes when you dispose of them,” McAlister said. “Hot coals could be in there for a couple of days, so be careful of where and how you dispose of them.”