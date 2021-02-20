It was cold and icy as anglers back their boats down the ramps Saturday morning for the Lake Martin stop of the Alabama Bass Trail. But the weather didn’t stop the fisherman.
As the old saying goes, “A bad day fishing is better than…?” played out Saturday. Only 29 of 221 boats brought 10 or more pounds of fish to the scales at Wind Creek State Park Saturday afternoon. The team of Larry Walters and Shane Patterson walked away with the win with a mixed-bag limit of 13.91 pounds and the second biggest fish of the day at 4.96 pounds.
Like most every other angler on Lake Martin Saturday, the team finessed fished all day as most anglers did. A Ned rig landed the pair’s big fish.
“I missed fish after fish after fish,” Walters said. “We prayed those fish in. We went all the way south and just got lucky.”
Patterson said Walters carried the load for the team.