It is no secret Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird and other city officials are worried about city finances.
With recent announcements about developments and industrial projects that require city sewer, Baird said those projects will continue as the benefits outweigh the costs.
“We are running these lines and are going to have to borrow some money to finish these lines,” Baird said. “The revenue produced by these entities will outweigh the going into debt.”
One of those lines will go along U.S. Highway 280 to allow Westwater Resources to develop a graphite processing facility in an industrial park in Kellyton. Baird said that the sewer line is an immediate benefit.
“It looks like the Kellyton line, the revenue will pay the note on it,” Baird said. “We are net zero on it.”
The sewer line to Wicker Point will take longer to show a return on the city’s investment but Baird said it protects Lake Martin as does the line to Kellyton.
“Wicker Point is going to take a little longer for revenue to come back,” Baird said. “Revenue will increase exponentially over time and we think it will be a revenue source to pull us out of the hole and put us where we need to be.”
Baird said all stones are being turned over to get pay for the projects.
“We are utilizing grants, and potentially the state revolving funds to try and fund it without going to private lending,” Baird said. “It is the same thing with Wicker Point.”
Even funding Alexander City receives from the American Rescue Plan will play a role. The funds come in at least two payments and Alexander City expects to receive a total of $2.85 million.
“We have got one check coming soon,”Baird said. “We will primarily use that for pre-engineering and engineering process and pay for that so we can drive the projects forward.”
But city leaders are not stopping there as they are scheduled to meet with Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) director Kenneth Boswell and Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) director Lance LaFleur.
“We are supposed to meet with director Boswell and director LaFluer (Wednesday) to discuss funding from the state,” Baird said. “We are trying to see how much will be leftover that we have to pick up.”
While the sewer line along U.S. 280 doesn’t solve all of the city’s sewer issues in the eastern part it doesn’t mean the issues are being ignored. But it's for good reason as it provides for potential growth.
“We are going to come straight down 280 but we are putting in a new pump station which will take the pressure off Spring Hill which will give us some time to address Spring Hill line and pump station,” Baird said. “We will be taking some of the capacity off the Spring Hill line. Doing this will open up (U.S. Highway) 280 all along there and it will also open up the Kellyton park to future development.”