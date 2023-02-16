According to a recent press release, Ferst Readers distributed over 50,000 books nationwide in the span of one month. The local chapter, Tallapoosa County Ferst Readers, played its role by mailing nearly 500 books for the month of December.
Ferst Readers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing children with books in order to start the foundation for reading. They provide books throughout the course of a child's development up until their fifth birthday.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 4% of fourth-grade students in the U.S. are below the basic reading level and 31% are below the proficient reading level.
In the press release, Tallapoosa County Ferst Readers notes organizations that foster reading early in a child's life can aid in their readiness for school.
“Currently, we provide a book and book-specific newsletter monthly to about 500 children, registered individually as well as through childcare centers and Head Start,” the press release states. “Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County’s goal is to register every eligible child in Tallapoosa County for free books.”
Over the past five years, the Tallapoosa County Ferst Readers has sent out 22,317 books and has served 770 children.
The Tallapoosa County chapter is able to provide these books with the support of volunteers, Community Action Team, civic organizations, local businesses and donors. Additionally, all the money raised in Tallapoosa County works to aid local children.
To donate or register a child to be a part of their literacy program, individuals can visit the Tallapoosa County’s website at www.ferstreaderstc.org.
Their next upcoming fundraiser is their Annual Fish for Ferst set for April 15.
