ferst readers
Buy Now

Tallapoosa County Ferst Readers raises funds for local children to have access to free books.

 Abigail Murphy

According to a recent press release, Ferst Readers distributed over 50,000 books nationwide in the span of one month. The local chapter, Tallapoosa County Ferst Readers, played its role by mailing nearly 500 books for the month of December. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you