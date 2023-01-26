The federal government will aid storm recovery efforts in Tallapoosa County after announcing a disaster declaration for the region.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recognized Tallapoosa County as a major disaster area Thursday following a Jan. 12 long-track tornado that swept through Tallapoosa County and surrounding areas.
FEMA representatives surveyed the county’s storm damage last week, according to Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran. Moran said based on the assessment that the federal agency determined Tallapoosa County qualified for both public and individual assistance.
“FEMA has declared Tallapoosa County a disaster area for individual assistance and categories A and B on the public assistance-side, which is for debris,” Moran said.
With the designation, Moran said that Tallapoosa County residents are now eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.
FEMA’s website describes the program as assistance for individuals and families who have lost their homes as a result of a presidentially declared disaster, and also helps with other needs such as for disaster-caused childcare, medical expenses or clean-up items.
“Individual assistance, that would be for those people that suffered damages during the storm. They [FEMA] are going to go door to door to the people that are home and where we know there was damage and see if they can assist,” Moran said.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As a result, Moran said FEMA representatives are expected to travel to Tallapoosa County by 9 a.m. Friday to begin assisting residents, including through the formation of a disaster recovery center.
"They will in the future set up a disaster recovery center. It’s to be determined where that location will be, but it will be where people can go and sit down face to face also,” Moran said.
Moran said current damage assessments determined that the Jan. 12 storm impacted at least 30 homes based on FEMA criteria, including 10 destroyed and another 20 severely damaged.
At the center, storm survivors will be able to inquire about available government disaster aid.
In terms of public assistance, which designates disaster relief for government-owned buildings or entities, Moran said that Tallapoosa County would receive financial reimbursement for debris removal, with funds being directed through the Tallapoosa County EMA office.
Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362.
The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time in most languages.