American households can now order a set of four rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, which ship free starting in late January through the U.S. Postal Service. An online order form can be found here.
A website for the free testing roll-out, COVIDtests.gov, went live for "beta testing" Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, with a formal launch set for Wednesday. According to the website, orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days. "Order your tests now so you have them when you need them," the website advises.
The White House said the first 20 percent of shipments each day will be prioritized for orders from ZIP codes with high rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Last week, President Joe Biden said his administration would be ordering one billion at-home tests for the purpose.
The earlier-than-expected launch comes one week after another Biden administration directive to private health insurers, to cover the cost of up to eight over-the-counter tests per individual per month starting Jan. 15. There is no limit to the number of at-home tests covered if ordered by a healthcare provider following an assessment.
"This is all part of our overall strategy to ramp-up access to easy-to-use, at-home tests at no cost," Department of Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.