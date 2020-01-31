Dr. Bill Etheridge was sitting in an administrative board meeting more than 10 years ago when he scrapped his planned presentation and proposed something bigger and better instead. He presented the idea of reaching out into the community beyond the walls of the First United Methodist Church.
Etheridge explained one of his “bedrocks,” Mark 12:29-31, to volunteers of the Alexander City First United Methodist Church’s Feast of Sharing team.
“The Lord our God, the Lord is one. And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
From that Bible passage, Etheridge said the idea of building bridges into the community came – a “bedrock” of his calling to preach.
“You have to find a way to connect people to Christ and connect the church to its neighbors,” Etheridge said.
Etheridge said few knew about his walks around town and one led him to months of prayer before a meeting with leaders of the church.
“I would go on prayer walks around the neighborhood here,” Etheridge said. “An associate pastor was with me when we stopped at a duplex just down the street. You could tell it wasn’t a great place. They asked who we were and I said we were preachers at the church. They said, ‘No you’re not.’”
Etheridge said in that moment God laid on his heart to do something. The idea was shared and has grown since that board meeting to become what is now Feast of Sharing.
“I kept hearing a voice, ‘Now,’ it said,” Etheridge told the volunteers. “I didn’t share anything I planned. I wanted to find a way to build a bridge to our community. I told them, ‘We have a lot of walls in the church, but we need to build a bridge.’”
Etheridge said others in the meeting shared God had placed something on their hearts.
“We worked on it for over half a year,” Etheridge said. “It took on its own life. When it does that you know it is of God. (The plan) was to build a bridge to let people know they are cared about and loved.”
The notion turned into a weekly dinner at the church and inviting neighbors to share a table with church members.
“What do we do with neighbors? Etheridge asked. “We eat together. We love each other.”
Etheridge said the group wanted to pull off Feast of Sharing without using any of the church’s money.
“(The funding came from) just volunteers and donations,” Etheridge said. “Something the board couldn’t say no to.”
Etheridge credited others in the church for making the idea come to fruition and keeping it alive for 10 years. Dividing into teams and working together made it thrive, according to Etheridge.
Over the years some who have come through the church’s doors were looking for more than just a meal; they were looking for fellowship. Some of those joined First United Methodist Church.
Many who helped get Feast of Sharing started were at its 10th anniversary dinner and annual meeting Wednesday along with current volunteers and team leaders.
Kathy Nicholson is currently the assistant director of Feast of Sharing and said the bridge to the community has grown in recent years.
“We do it now in conjunction with St. James (Episcopal Church),” Nicholson said. “We have it Thursday nights and average about 70 people. St. James does it here on Tuesdays.”
Every Feast of Sharing includes a devotional and there is bingo on the fourth Thursday.
St. James is hosting a Mardis Gras-themed fundraiser with live and silent auctions and raffles today to support the cause. Tickets are $35 at the door.
Wednesday night Nicholson and director Rita Jeroloman helped prepare the food including Nicholson’s homemade chocolate pound cake while the rest of the volunteers enjoyed fellowship with each other.
“This a celebration,” Nicholson said as she cut the cake. “This is a labor of love.”