Michelle Garrett was admired by many people in Tallapoosa County as a loyal and dedicated employee, friend and wife; a special, loving human who always had a smile on her face; an angel with an infectious personality and a fighter.
Garrett fought until the very last day when she died Aug. 3 after receiving a colon cancer diagnosis in October 2019.
“She fought a battle that I don’t believe anybody else could have and held on,” Tallapoosa County communications supervisor Kim Cotney said. “She was such a fighter through the whole thing but she never would give up.”
Cotney worked with Garrett at the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department for 12 years and Garrett was a 911 dispatcher.
“She was dedicated to her profession,” Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett said. “She was very kind and always very willing to work at a call of a notice. There’s a calling for people in the 911 center and she had that calling. She was compassionate with the public and did her job excellently.”
Abbett said he’s known Garrett and her family for years and saw firsthand how dedicated and conscientious she was to providing for her family. She was known to work many jobs at a time and held part-time work in between her time with 911.
“I don’t recall her missing a day of work or missing a day when we called her to come in unless she was just deathly sick from this,” Abbett said.
Cotney considers Garrett family and loved her as such.
“She always told me I was her family and I always told her she was mine,” Cotney said. “She called me her Momma Hen because I was always telling her she needed to do this and that and get rest. She’d just laugh at me and say, ‘Oh, you’re my momma hen.’”
Toward Garrett’s last few weeks, Cotney never missed a day to go see her and Garrett’s family would give them time alone.
“She’d look at me and say ‘Kimmy,’ — her word for me was Kimmy; she always called me that — ‘Kimmy, are you coming back tomorrow?’” Cotney said. “And I came back every day — every day from June until this passed Monday. I loved her so much. She was my angel.”
Cotney said even though she couldn’t a hold a tune, she’d sing, “You are my Sunshine” for Garrett.
“We were just so close; we were (more than) coworkers,” Cotney said.
Garrett’s aunt and municipal court clerk Louise Pritchard said she may be partial but Garrett was a sweetie.
“Of course I thought she was wonderful and all her life she smiled,” Pritchard said. “She giggled; she didn’t laugh, she giggled. She loved everybody. I don’t think she ever met a stranger. She was just a special person.”
Pritchard said growing up Garrett was a little feisty but always pleasant to be around.
“They lived next door to us for a while and one day she got mad and hid under the bed so nobody could find her,” Pritchard said. “We had to call the police department to look for her and they found her under the bed.”
Pritchard said Garrett and her husband, John, were married 20 years and so dedicated to one another.
“She loved her husband with every minute she had with him,” Pritchard said. “And his family loved her as much as we did.”
Cotney described her personality as infectious.
“She was a friend to everybody; everybody here thought the world of her,” Cotney said. “I always told her we’ve grown up together. She was like a daughter. She sent me Mother’s Day cards. She was a gift — a true gift. And I have been truly lucky to know her.”
Abbett said he and the whole team at the department will miss Garrett tremendously.
“Words can’t really describe a person’s actions,” Abbett said. “She is so worthy of a tribute. I think she’s probably dispatching at the pearly gates right now.”