Four weeks have passed and a Dadeville man is still affected by COVID-19.
Ken Rhodes, a wood carver, found himself ill last month without an idea of what it might be.
“On Nov. 12, it was a warm day and my wife and I were walking the lake bed with the water down looking for driftwood,” Rhodes said. “Two days later, I didn’t feel well. A cough; it went straight to my chest. I sounded like a kid with the croup.”
Rhodes lives with his wife and high school aged son. Rhodes went to the doctor who treated him for other respiratory problems as they hadn’t been anywhere.
“We hadn’t been anywhere; I had been in my shop working,” Rhodes said. “I had been to Walmart; maybe touched a gas pump and the shopping cart. I wasn’t tested for COVID. The doctor said it was respiratory issues related to my woodworking, a common problem he said. He put me on an antibiotic.”
But the antibiotic didn’t work.
“I came down with what I thought was the flu; it got worse and worse,” Rhodes said. “It got so bad they were gonna hospitalize me, but I refused to go because I couldn’t imagine being hooked up to a ventilator and leaving in a box.”
Sunday before Thanksgiving, Rhodes said it was really bad.
“I was in bed telling my wife I was going to die,” Rhodes said. “I didn’t feel like I was ever going to get out of the bed.”
Rhodes said he experienced many of the symptoms many have associated with COVID-19 and more.
“I couldn’t eat or taste; I felt bad,” Rhodes said. “When you have COVID, you can’t sleep either. I sat and watched the clock for two or three nights and saw the sun go down and rise.”
Rhodes said the family did nothing for Thanksgiving. Slowly Rhodes improved some but then last week Rhodes’ wife felt ill.
“She went to Russell Medical Urgent Care and tested positive Monday,” Rhodes said. “I went to Russell Medical Urgent Care and tested positive Tuesday.”
Rhodes said he felt like he had been dealing with COVID-19 for weeks at that point but needed food. So he went to Walmart.
“After I tested positive (for antibodies), I came home, changed clothes, got a N95 mask and went to Walmart to get some groceries and things we had to have,” Rhodes said. “I knew I was immune to it but I had to get groceries.”
Rhodes wanted personal protective equipment (PPE) too.
“I was there in the paint department,” Rhodes said. “I’m looking for gloves and masks when I hear what sounded like a baby sneeze, a snotty sneeze. I felt it on the back of my neck. I turned around and there was a lady rubbing her snotty nose.”
Rhodes admitted to reacting in a boisterous manner.
“She wasn’t wearing a mask,” Rhodes said. “I kicked her buggy; I hit a display; I was screaming at her; she was screaming at me.”
Rhodes said a Walmart manager, who was not wearing a mask, quickly approached and defused the situation.
“She told us to ‘Let it go,’ and go about our separate ways,” Rhodes said. “I had an issue with no masks.”
On the way home, Rhodes said he had to have contracted COVID-19 earlier in November on a shopping trip to Walmart as it had been the only place he had been. Rhodes said he couldn’t let it go and called Walmart asking why the store was not enforcing the mask mandate from Gov. Kay Ivey and corporate directives for masks and sanitation standards, noting he noticed employees and customers not wearing masks.
Walmart’s corporate headquarters has updated its COVID-19 mitigation plan multiple times. Its latest update was Nov. 17 and masks are required by employees and shoppers.
“We require associates to wear masks or other face coverings at work,” Walmart said on its website. “This includes our stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, and corporate offices. We also require all shoppers to wear a face covering while in our stores and clubs. Walmart created the role of health ambassador for our stores, Sam’s Club has a similar role, stationed near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our requirements. Our ambassadors receive special training on how to make the process as smooth as possible for customers.”
Ivey’s order states everyone “shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times when within six feet of a person from another household in any of the following places: an indoor space open to the general public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service, or an outdoor public space where ten or more people are gathered.”
But the order fails to give law enforcement a mechanism to issue citations and lists exemptions for wearing a mask providing other issues for law enforcement.
“We can’t write citations for not wearing a mask,” Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said. “Law enforcement can’t ask for anything to prove someone fits into one of the exemptions.”
Turner said the only way law enforcement can enforce the wearing the masks is at the request of a business.
“If they require everyone to wear a mask and they have a customer who refuses to wear one and refuses to leave the store, we can go and tell them they need to leave,” Turner said. “A business can choose who they want to do business with and can require the masks. All we can do is ask them to leave if the business wants them to leave.”
If a customer refuses to wear a mask or leave, a trespass could be issued if the business pursues it.
In Tallapoosa County, new cases of COVID-19 continue to be found through testing. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County and 69 new cases in Coosa County in the last two weeks as of Thursday. ADPH also reported 43,413 new cases statewide in the last two weeks and a total of 284,922 since the beginning.
Russell Medical continues to see cases in its clinics and hospital but has the ability to continue service to the public. According to the United States Department of Health & Human Services, Russell Medial averaged four COVID-19 patients per day in ICU and 7.7 COVID-19 patients in med/surg beds per day for the week ending Dec. 7. The statistics match what Russell Medical officials have been saying for the last several weeks.
“We are holding steady,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said.
Russell Medical has said it has the ability to stand up more ICU beds if the need arises and has the ability to expand its COVID-19 unit too.
Rhodes said he has filed complaints about not wearing masks at Walmart with the governor’s office and with the Alabama Department of Public Health. Rhodes said he has also spoken with with Walmart’s corporate headquarters in Arkansas.
“In big box stores, I just don’t think sanitation is happening,” Rhodes said. “Signs requiring masks are not well placed either.”
Rhodes said his son tested positive the day after he did.
“He had no symptoms,” Rhodes said. “I cooked breakfast and he said he couldn’t taste.”
Rhodes said the family is quarantining at home with his son upstairs. Rhodes said he informed his son’s school about the positive test and other students have been quarantined. Rhodes said the are taking precautions at home, hoping the family will overcome COVID-19.
“We walk around the house wearing masks,” Rhodes said. “We sleep in masks.”
Almost a month after getting sick is better but not back to normal.
“I still can’t do what I could do,” Rhodes said. “I get winded walking from the car into the house.”
Rhodes said he has taken more precautions since his family has contracted the virus.
“We have a box of gloves in each vehicle now,” Rhodes said. “We also have extra masks. I’m not taking a chance on any of it. It’s real; it’s here and it’s easy to catch.”