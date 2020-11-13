Arlinda Goodman died this summer after a battle with cancer but her memory lives on.
Many cancer victims are remembered at various walks such as Relay for Life. But the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the largely attended walks. Goodman’s family wanted to do something to remember her and organized their own walk last month.
“It's something we had to do,” Goodman’s mother Rosetta Marbury said. “We just did it ourselves.”
Like other cancer walks there was a fundraising element. Marbury said the October walk would not have been possible without the help of the Alexander City Police Department.
“They blessed us with their support,” Marbury said. “
Wednesday, Marbury was joined by Xavier Marbury and other friends to present the proceeds to UAB Medicine Russell Medical Cancer Center radiation oncologist Dr. Hunter Boggs to help future cancer patients. The moment wasn’t lost on Boggs.
“It’s amazing they did this,” Boggs said. “It keeps her name alive; it helps take care of future patients; it’s a way of paying it forward.”