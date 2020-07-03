Benjamin Russell will see some new, yet familiar faces in the halls during the 2019-20 school year with the hire of two new assistant principals to replace both Jason Deason, who was hired as principal at Alexandria High School, and the late Kelli Kelly.
Kenyatta Simmons and Angela Harrison will join Tracy McGhee in the roles of BRHS assistant principals and superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford is ecstatic for the experience they bring to the table.
“Both of them are strong instructional personnel,” Lankford said. “They have specialties and bring a lot to the table for the students. They are both strong at relationship building with the kids as well.”
Simmons was previously the instructional coach at Radney Elementary School and has been with Alexander City Schools since 2005. She taught fourth grade at Stephens Elementary School until 2016 when she was hired at Radney.
“I am very honored and excited to have the opportunity to be at Benjamin Russell; I feel it’s a privilege to be chosen,” Simmons said. “I believe my knowledge in different content areas will help as I bring the ideas I’ve gathered from trainings and opportunities to help me work with teachers so we can make all aspects of the high school just as great as they already are.”
As instructional coach, Simmons helps teachers become more effective in the classroom so students improve their academic performances.
“Kenyatta is so good with data and instructional practices,” Lankford said. “She has a great relationship with the students and a lot of (the current high school students) went through Radney while she was there.”
Simmons said she’s thoroughly enjoyed working in the Alex City school system and learned so much with all the opportunities she’s had to grow.
“I feel blessed to be a part of the BR family and to be working with (principal) Dr. (Anthony) Wilkinson and assistant principals Angela Harrison and Mr. McGhee,” Simmons said. “I’m just glad to be offer my help; that’s my ultimate goal.”
Harrison worked in the Alex City school system for five years before moving to the Tallapoosa County school system at Reeltown High School for the 2019-20 school year. She is ecstatic to return to the Alex City system, especially at Benjamin Russell and to work with Wilkinson.
“Dr. Wilkinson has played an intricate part in my growth and I am very excited to be back working with him,” Harrison said.
Harrison’s background in special education makes her a unique candidate for leadership at the high school.
“Ms. Harrison having a special education background will assist students and teachers as well as Dr. Wilkinson in that domain at the high school,” Lankford said. “We’re excited to bring her back as assistant principal.”
Harrison has been in the educational system for many years between Georgia and Alabama and been a special education teacher for the better part of her career.
“This is something that has been extensive for me is working with children, especially those at-risk and behavioral and emotionally disturbed students,” Harrison said. “I am very much looking forward to a leadership position and working closely with staff and students. Excited is the word that sums it up for me.”
Shannon Benefield was named the new principal at Radney after four years as the assistant principal at Alex City Middle School.
“He’s done an amazing job already,” Lankford said. “He’s doing a lot of quality hiring (at Radney) and we’re proud to bring him there. He’s already hired (Johanna Morgan) as assistant principal. She is very dynamic, has lots of energy. She’s coming from Talladega County.”
Ivy Pike was hired as the new principal at Stephens and Danielle Coleman was promoted from instructional coach to assistant principal at Jim Pearson Elementary School.
“I am very encouraged by everyone right now,” Lankford said. “I am excited to stay in house or locally for most of the people we have hired.”