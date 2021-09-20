It is the first fall for the City of Alexander City at the municipal complex.
As kinks are still being worked out in the complex, city leaders are planning a trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
“We are inviting the public to come in and we are going to have our trunks open, vehicles decorated and costumes, giving out candy,” Mayor Woody Baird said. “We are going to have music and food trucks in the parking lot.”
City clerk Amanda Thomas said city employees will take part in the event open to the public.
“Some of the departments have come up with some interesting ideas,” Thomas said. “They have talked about taking some of the trucks and parking them for the kids. We have one that is talking about a backhoe with hands coming out of the bucket where the kids could reach in and grab.”
Baird said the event has only been in the works for a few days but has already generated a large amount of interest among city employees.
“Right now, everybody is fired up about it,” Baird said. “It has taken off inside city hall. Everybody is super excited about it wanting to do it.”
Councilmember Chris Brown asked if the parking lot of the municipal complex was large enough for the event.
“If we do it at the (Charles E. Bailey) Sportplex, there would be thousands there,” Brown said.
The location didn’t stop Brown from wanting to take part in the fun. Brown asked if the council and mayor would take part in a dunking booth.
“I’ll do it if you do it,” Brown said looking at Baird.
Council president Buffy Colvin answered the challenge.
“I’ll do it,” Colvin said. “Y’all can’t throw so you’ll have to push the arm.”