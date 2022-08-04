Rain may have stopped the biggest performance of the Second Annual Lake Martin Songwriters Festival but it didn’t stop the start of new friendships.
Some came to the Lake Martin area as friends, some as acquaintances. Some were even strangers, but in the process of the five day event all developed new friendships and the possibility of growing careers together.
Between jam sessions at lake houses to impromptu duets on stage in front of crowds, Emma Zinck and Leah Turner found each other at the festival this year.
“We both have been in Nashville for a bit and didn’t know each other,” Turner said. “After this week we will definitely be working on something together.”
Zinck picked up Turner’s style accompanying her as Turner belted out some of her original tunes.
“She is just so awesome,” Turner said.
On multiple occasions and stages Zinck would back up Turner with vocals or take over with a guitar solo.