Rain may have stopped the biggest performance of the Second Annual Lake Martin Songwriters Festival but it didn’t stop the start of new friendships.
Some came to the Lake Martin area as friends, some as acquaintances. Some were even strangers, but in the process of the five day event all developed new friendships and the possibility of growing careers together.
Between jam sessions at lake houses to impromptu duets on stage in front of crowds, Emma Zinck and Leah Turner found each other at the festival this year.
“We both have been in Nashville for a bit and didn’t know each other,” Turner said. “After this week we will definitely be working on something together.”
Zinck picked up Turner’s style accompanying her as Turner belted out some of her original tunes.
“She is just so awesome,” Turner said.
On multiple occasions and stages Zinck would back up Turner with vocals or take over with a guitar solo.
Ryan Robinette used the festival to get back out again after the death of his brother Keith Robinette Jr. He said his brother’s death left a void in his life.
“I saw this and thought I could do it,” Robinette said. “It’s just a few hours from Nashville. I’ve never been here before — Montgomery and Birmingham, yes, but not this little slice of paradise.”
Robinette said the festival was just what he needed.
“I was able to come out and have fun,” Robinette said. “It’s been great to see old friends and meet new people.”
Robinette was hosted by Donny Teel at his home. Now the new friends are planning the next get together and more.
“He’s been great,” Robinette said. “He just turned over the whole downstairs to me.”
Robinette even offered to roll the carpet out for Teel for when Teel visits the Music City.
Adam Hood and Charlie Argo are both Alabama natives. Hood has played venues all over Alabama and now resides in Nashville. Argo is from Selma. While both are songwriters, Argo did cut one of Hood’s songs. At the festival, the artists are supposed to sing their own material.
But fans got a treat of the Argo and Hood friendship as the two took to the stage at Chuck’s Saturday as two passed back and forth Hood’s ‘Tennessee Will.’
Brian White came to Lake Martin doing what he loves, playing to the crowd and helping others create.
“I love the songwriter festivals,” White said. “I especially like the newer ones where I can possibly help them grow.”
White has the resume to help the festival grow. White has songs recorded by the likes of Rascal Flatts, Trace Adkins and Jason Aldean but his favorite recording artist is his wife Karyn Williams. It doesn’t happen often, but the husband and wife do perform some together. Williams' schedule opened up and she accompanied her husband to Lake Martin for the festival.
“We work hard and play hard,” Williams said.
Williams wasn’t on the schedule for the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival but she took the stage for a few songs.
“We have the best life,” White said. “We love [the festivals] and seeing all that is happening.”
Williams and White didn't get a chance to spend the entire weekend on the lake.
“She doesn’t know it, but there is a side trip to Hattiesburg,” White said. “She has some family there we will go visit together. After all it’s family first.”
White said he would love to come back to Lake Martin and the songwriters festival. Tallapoosa County Tourism Director Sandra Fuller said White has some great ideas for how to make the festival grow. The festival accomplished what Fuller wanted even though the rain damaged some stage equipment Saturday night forcing the cancellation of a public performance by Thompson Square and Jamie O’Neal.
“Everybody just loves this,” Fuller said. “We’ve got people coming into town for the festival to see the writers on stage. They are loving it. The writers love it too. They are experiencing the lake and its people through great hosts.”
Robinette said his experience has him wanting to do more around Lake Martin — in part due to Teel.
“Oh I’ll definitely be back,” Robinette said. “This place is just so great — it’s a piece of paradise.”