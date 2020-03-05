Fifteen years ago, Alexander City resident Sallie Mason was inspired by her grandmother to start a new hobby. Mason started feeding hummingbirds after her grandmother said she’s never seen a hummingbird in person before.
“I actually have a video of them flying around her head and she was so excited,” Mason said.
Even though her grandmother passed away, Mason still continues the hobby for enjoyment. She also continues her passion through her job in which works as the Tallapoosa County Extension Office administrative support associate, where she connects those interested in birds to the office’s experts. She even inspired her cousin and a neighbor to start feeding hummingbirds.
“They’re amazing little creatures,” Mason said.
Hummingbirds once built a nest near Mason’s house and she looked through a telescope to see them. She remembers getting excited seeing one there in the rain.
“When I looked up there it was so amazing to see the teeny tiny hummingbird in the mist,” Mason said. “It was so tiny. It was out there for quite some time.”
Hummingbirds are territorial and can fight over feeders, according to Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources nongame wildlife biologist Mercedes Bartkovich.
Mason enjoys watching the hummingbirds fight over territory and puts up extra feeders to see them in action.
To attract more birds, Bartkovich suggests having two or three feeders placed at least 100 meters apart.
“A lot of times if you have one hummingbird out, one will mark territory to defend it,” Bartkovich said. “It’s a really cool sight to see to see them battling it out, but if you want to have more (birds), spread the feeders apart.”
It’s also important to place the feeders under a covered area to protect hummingbirds from predators.
Hummingbirds are returning to Tallapoosa County this month and Mason is expecting so see a few before April. Rubythroated hummingbirds are migrating back to the United States right now and is the most common type in Alabama, according to Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s website (ACES).
According to Bartkovich, residents should leave feeders out all year for straggler hummingbird species such as Anna’s hummingbirds.
Bartkovich said it’s important to feed hummingbirds because humans removed their natural habitats through urbanization and food helps them survive the summer. Feeding hummingbirds gives them more sources to survive.
“By providing that extra food source, you’re providing that food source naturally,” Bartkovich said.
The birds are more likely to be active in the mornings and evenings as the temperature rise, according to Bartkovich.
For those taking feeders out of storage, Bartkovich recommends cleaning them with a solution that is a 1-10 ratio of bleach and water and letting them dry before filling them with nectar. To prevent mold, the ACES also recommends cleaning the feeder weekly with vinegar and hot water.
Bartkovich said it’s also important to regularly change the water to prevent heat damage to the solution.
“Those feeders are just baking in the sun so the water can spoil,” Bartkovich said. “Once the water becomes sour, it’s not great for the feeders and can harbor bacteria.”
According to the ACES, hummingbird feeder nectar can be purchased or made at home. Mix one part table sugar to four to five parts warm water to make the solution and let it cool before filling the feeder.
People should use sugar in the nectar because hummingbirds can’t digest honey which doesn’t have any nutritional value and can also transmit a lethal fungus to hummingbirds, according to ACES.
Mason advises against adding red food dye to the sugar-water solution because it can be harmful to hummingbirds. She likes making the mixture sweeter by combining one part sugar to three parts water.
“If it’s sweet and they like it, they’re going to come to it,” Mason said.
Another way to attract hummingbirds is to planted flowers such as salvias, petunias and trumpet vines, according to ACES.
“They are attracted to bright colors,” Bartkovich said. “Naturally they feed on plants that have some red.”
Hummingbirds like hanging or potted plants and Bartkovich also recommended trumpet creepers and morning glories.
“It gives them some diversity to eat,” Bartkovich said. “They’ll be more likely to come back with all of these options.”
With more food options by adding plants more birds may show up and some residents may want to take photos. Having feeders is great for taking photos of the birds because they mesmerize hummingbirds, according to Bartkovich. For good photos she suggess buying feeders with perches.
“Especially if they’re there for a while (you) can get close to them,” Bartkovich said. “They’re great birds for taking pictures.”