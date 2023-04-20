A sixth arrest has been made in connection with the massacre that took place in downtown Dadeville on Saturday night, according to 5th Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest.
Segrest told The Outlook via phone that an arrest had been made of a 15-year-old male juvenile on late Thursday afternoon. Like the other five who have been arrested so far, the 15-year-old, of Macon County, has been arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder, Segrest said, and he is being held at a juvenile facility with no bond.
He cannot release the juvenile's name due to his age; Segrest said the threshold for being able to release the name is 16.
In regards to if there will be more arrests coming in connection with the shooting, Segrest said likely not.
"There are no more anticipated arrests coming, but the investigation is still ongoing," Segrest said Thursday.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers.
