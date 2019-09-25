Tallapoosa County students should dust their off their smocks for the Everything’s Art second annual student art competition. The contest is for students kindergarten through 12th grade who attend the Tallapoosa County School System, are homeschooled, special education or getting their GEDs.
Categories are split into kindergarten though second grade, third through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades and ninth through 12th grades.
“What we’re trying to do is get the kids to build on what we started last year, and there will be certainly prizes for the different categories for first, second and third in each category,” Everything’s Art board member Mitzy Hidding said. “What we are trying to do is everybody is encouraged to participate.”
This year’s theme is “Expression through Art.” Hidding said the theme was chosen for students to make what they see in everyday life as art.
“We believe that everything is art just like our name,” Hidding said. “Whatever they see as art we want them to do that. All mediums are encouraged. It can be painting; it can be sculpture; it could be LEGOs made into a sculpture; it could be clay. It could be made into anything.”
The contest had 70 entries last year and Hidding said the group is expecting the double the amount of art this time around. Hidding said more art teachers want their students to participate in the contest
“They saw the success of last year,” Hidding said. “There’s a really good vibe about it and the kids are excited. The teachers are excited.”
The winners’ works will be displayed at Raining Dogs Gallery in Dadeville.
Only one entry per student is allowed.
All entries must be photographed, saved as .jpeg or pdf and emailed to rick@EverythingsArt.org by midnight Dec. 5. Artwork will be picked up from the schools Dec. 17 and students will be notified of winners Jan. 7, 2020.
Everything’s Art is holding a fundraiser this week at McDonald’s in Dadeville.
Hidding met Merry Niesler, co-owner of the Dadeville McDonald’s and DECK Foods, at the restaurant recently. Niesler offered to host a spirit night there. The restaurant is giving 25% of its proceeds from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday to Everything’s Art.
“The (reason) Thursday was selected instead of a weekend (for the event) was because it’s going to be a home game in Auburn and a lot of people will be coming down U.S. Highway 280 to head down for tailgating for the weekend,” Hidding said.
Members of the art guild will be there helping throughout the event.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” Hidding said. “It’s going to be a nice opportunity and it’s so very generous of DECK Foods and McDonald’s.”
McDonald’s is located at 17956 U.S. Highway 280 in Dadeville.
“The generosity of them partnering with us was obvious for what they’re going to do,” Hidding said. “I mean 25% of your proceeds is a lot.”