Back in May 2018, Everything’s Art was just a small program intended to connect artists and bring more art to Dadeville. Since then, the nonprofit has grown to become an essential and valuable part of the thriving community.
One of the biggest projects this year is hosting Art in the Park, an upcoming festival that will feature 50 artist booths, food vendors and music. It will be held Aug. 15 at Pennington Park and is modeled after Lil’ Calypso Art Fest and the Children’s Harbor Art on the Lake, according to Everything’s Art co-founder Rick Hidding, who spoke at a recent Dadeville Kiwanis meeting.
Everything’s Art president Cheryl Haggerty said the nonprofit will recruit art teachers at the art festival.
with the help of his wife Mitzy, Hidding also opened Zazu’s Verandah, an event space on the courthouse square.
The hope is to also host classes at Zazu’s. Everything’s Art originally held classes at Raining Dogs Art Gallery but there wasn’t a lot of space.
Everything’s Art has put an emphasis on getting youth involved in the arts. This fall Everything’s Art also held its Tallapoosa County Schools student art competition, which began in fall 2018.
“This year we gave away a lot more art supplies and a little less money but we still gave out $500 in prize money,” Hidding said. “It seemed that last year the winners treasured the art supplies more than the little bit of cash.”
The group taught the fundamentals of drawing last May to the public then expanded to teaching art at Reeltown High School and Dadeville Elementary School last year. The group donated art supply boxes to Dadeville students after they couldn’t complete projects at home because they didn’t have supplies.
Everything’s Art also got into the holiday spirit by starting the Christmas lighting of the square in 2018 and encouraging local business owners to put up decorations.
It even won an award for best float at the 2019 Dadeville Christmas parade. The group’s entry featured a 12-foot tall ice queen puppet the group made and it used the prize money for art supply donations for its students.
The group is always accepting art supplies donations such as watercolor and acrylic paints, paintbrushes and colored pencils. Hidding said kindergarten through second-graders prefer using crayons, which are also accepted.
Hidding also asked the Dadeville High School Key Club members, who attended Thursday’s meeting, what classes they would be interested in taking. The nonprofit offers pottery, watercolor, bead jewelry and acrylic classes and is looking into new ventures such as soap making.
“We envision more than painting and pottery; we might have a class on how to take better pictures using your iPhone,” Hidding said. “There are a lot of classes that can be taught. I think there’s a lot of information people need.”
Haggerty told students not to be discouraged or say they can’t draw. Hidding said he can’t draw or paint but learned glassblowing.
“There’s nothing wrong in art,” Haggerty told the students. “It’s how you perceive what you’re doing. So don’t ever be discouraged about trying anything especially in your new adventures.”
Hiding said there are scholarships available for taking classes that can be found on Everything’s Art’s website.
“You can always find something that you excel at,” Hidding said. “I found that I could create really beautiful glass beads so there’s some type of art out there everybody could find and excel at. We hope to teach those kinds of classes.”