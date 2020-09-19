Alexander City’s mayoral candidates are laser focused as they continue along the campaign trail before the Oct. 6 runoff election.
With just 23 votes separating incumbent Tommy Spraggins and opponent Woody Baird in the Aug. 25 municipal election, every vote truly counts.
Baird said it was during his military tenure serving in Haiti where he truly began to understand the magnitude of voting and how much weight it carries.
“In 1995, I was in Haiti for six months,” Baird said. “I was in the middle of that island during the election cycle. We ran the election in the district we were in, and never in my life has it ever been so evident to me the privilege we have to vote. Those people had never gotten to vote. This was the first time these people got to cast a clear and free election, and that made an impression on me.”
Baird can recall that Election Day 25 years ago and remembers crowds coming to the polls.
“We watched them line up by the hundreds to cast their votes,” Baird said. “It’s a travesty that we had less than 30% turn out at the municipal election in August. I encourage any and everybody to get out and vote.”
Spraggins is also focused on increasing voter turnout after a low voter presence at the polls in August.
“One thousand people who normally vote didn’t go to the polls in August. Statistics show normally about 4,200 people have voted the past two to three elections, and in August there were only 3,031,” Spraggins said. “It’s critical to reach those who did not vote because they will be the deciding votes. It’s important for voters to understand how much their vote counts and realize why their vote is so important.”
Spraggins said reaching those voters who did not vote in August is one of his top priorities amid campaigning.
“That’s where the election will be won or lost,” Spraggins said. “My campaign is working to reach those voters and help them learn about progress made over the last 16 months and what’s best for Alex City’s future.”
Part of Baird’s strategy involves asking his supporters to get their family and friends out to the polls in October.
“The biggest thing that we need to do is talk to people, take them to the polls, make sure they go vote, and we’ll get this thing done,” Baird said in a recent campaign video on his Facebook page. “If we want to increase voter turnout and make sure that we win this thing so we can move Alex City forward, ask your neighbors; ask your family if they voted; ask how they voted; ask them why they voted that way.”
Baird reminded voters he is always available to speak and explain his position on anything. His phone number at The Sure Shot is 256-329-0080.
Both candidates hope voters don’t lose sight of how important the right to vote is. Baird spoke about how it is a privilege to vote and it’s something he feels everyone should exercise as a citizen’s right. Many people may take that right for granted, and it’s something Spraggins said voters should be reminded of.
“It’s our right that a lot of people have fought and lost their lives for our liberty and voting rights,” Spraggins said. “It should be important to every person and it’s an obligation to our country. It’s never been more clear that every vote makes a difference.”
Spraggins and Baird both believe the mayor’s race is an extremely important election for the future of Alexander City.
“This is a critical decision for our city,” Spraggins said. “There’s much interest in our city currently from economic and commercial developers, and it’s critical for our city to work with these companies to move the city forward. Depending on the results, this election could deter those and stop them in their tracks.
“The choices are clear; there are distinct differences between Tommy Spraggins and Woody Baird. We either continue on the path we’ve been on with our city with progressive leadership and new projects, or we go a different direction. I ask voters to make the right choice.”
Spraggins also said his working relationship with mover and shaker organizations in Alex City, such as Main Street Alexander City, the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and others, is beneficial for the city on its path forward. Spraggins said the city’s relationship with those organizations is crucial as are relationships with citizens.
“I am here to unite us, not divide us,” Spraggins said.
Although incumbent Spraggins believes he best fits the bill of moving the city forward, Baird and his supporters believe change is needed.
“This is a pivotal election,” Baird said in his recent campaign video. “The people who support me closely and the people who are giving me advice are saying the exact same thing: This is Alex City’s last chance to survive as a city. If we don’t get me in office and do some fundamental change with the way our city does business (and) bring the people together — all of us together — working toward a single goal, then Alex City is going to turn into a retail strip on (U.S. Highway 280) and five red lights.”
Baird said the city has been doing the same thing for years and “new blood” is what will take the city to new heights.
Spraggins also encourages voters to call him for any questions or to explain his stance on anything involving the city. He can be reached at his office at 256-329-6730.
To vote in the runoff election, voters must be registered by Monday. The easiest way to register is through the Alabama Secretary of State-controlled website here. At the website, a prospective voter can download an application, fill it out and mail it in. Another way is by visiting the Board of Registrars in the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville.
For those concerned about COVID-19, voters can cast a ballot and never visit a polling place through an absentee ballot. For municipal elections, applications for absentee ballots are made with the city or town clerk.