As the coronavirus continues to unfold, medical personnel continue to be on the frontlines.
Julie Blankenship has friends and family who work in healthcare and wants others to join her in honoring the service of those working in the medical community.
“I have friends who are nurses and doctors at Russell Medical,” Blankenship said. “I have a soon to be daughter-in-law in Birmingham who is a nurse. I saw where other communities were honoring medical staff and thought, ‘Why not here?’ I decided it needed to be done here.”
Blankenship said she contacted staff at Russell Medical to get permission before organizing the “Lite It Up Alexander City” event.
Blankenship is asking the community to come to Russell Medical at 7 p.m. Sunday.
“You just have to pull in, park and turn your flashers on,” Blankenship said. “You don’t even have to lower your window, you don’t have to get out — just pray.”
Blankenship said she hopes the community will show its support of those in the medical profession during this trying time.
“I hope a lot of cars show up,” Blankenship said. “I know it’s nice to know you have somebody thinking of you.”
Blankenship said she understands Alexander City has seen lower numbers of those seeking attention in hospitals than other communities but the COVID-19 pandemic still affects everyone. She hopes everyone realizes the risk some medical providers go to protect everyone.
“They could easily say, ‘No,’” Blankenship said. “They could work somewhere else. These nurses and doctors choose to leave their families not knowing what might happen. They fear they might bring something home to their families. We are just trying to show them love.”
Blankenship plans to go beyond Sunday’s efforts.
“My goal next week is to do something similar at area nursing homes,” she said. “I think this country has got to get back with God. When He sees it, He will make it all better.”