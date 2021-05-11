Thanks to long-term contracts and moving away from coal, Alexander City’s electricity costs should not increase for the foreseeable future.
Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) CEO Fred Clark made a presentation to the Alexander City City Council explaining what AMEA is doing in the next few years to hold energy costs down for the next 20-plus years while helping its 11 members lower management costs.
“In 2019 we had a 6.74 cents average on per kilowatt hour sales,” Clark said. “In 2020 it was closer to 6 cents. We are trying to stabilize that moving forward.”
Clark said AMEA purchased 31% of energy resold to its members from coal-generated plants in 2020. Gas accounted for 26%, 31% of AMEA’s energy comes from hydroelectric including Martin Dam, nuclear comes from Farley and 1% comes from the solar farm at Lafayette and wind-generated energy from Oklahoma.
Clark said AMEA plans to remain a low cost energy provider negotiating new contracts for energy generation over the next five years.
“We will be the lowest cost provider in the country,” Clark said. “We are moving from coal generation largely to natural gas which we believe will be more sustainable and certainly at a lower cost. We have been a strong supporter of coal in the past but due to environmental controls and enhancements to coal plants, those plants are just kind of too expensive. We see the continued costs associated with coal are going to drive our rates up. We are running from coal as fast as we can because those costs are unsustainable.”
AMEA plans to no longer purchase coal-generated power by 2026.
Clark said AMEA is hedging price increases with construction of a 100-megawatt solar farm on 1,000 acres in southern Montgomery County that should be online in 2023.
“I’m not a tree hugger, I’m more of an economist,” Clark said. “We are trying to do the things that are the most economical to do. If it is not economical, we don’t do it.”
Clark said the large scale solar farms help provide diversity to AMEA’s energy mix.
“Large scale, federal subsidy has driven utility scale solar prices to be competitive with combined cycle gas resources,” Clark said. “So to hedge gas prices as a fuel, we are putting in utility scale solar to balance that. For every megawatt hour of solar that we buy at a fixed price that we have under contract for 20 years at competitive prices to today gas prices, we lessen the effect gas price increases with the diversity.”
Clark said AMEA owns a natural gas generation plant with 95 megawatts of capacity. It was installed in 2004 and saved members $34 million since it was put in.
Alexander City was a founding member of AMEA some 40 years ago. AMEA serves approximately 350,000 households and customers across Alabama. The largest members of AMEA are Dothan and Baldwin county’s Eastern Shore.
With the move away from coal, Clark is optimistic about rates remaining flat and possibly going down in the future.
“Our capacity costs will be reduced greatly,” Clark said. “AMEA has not had a rate increase to member cities since 2012. Our rates have been flat since that time. There is not a power company in the country that has done that. Our rates will remain stable though 2025 and then they will be stable from then on. We believe there is potential for lower costs at that point. At the same time that is happening, all of the utilities around us are going to be going up.”