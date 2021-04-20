A Jemison man serving the last 18 months of a prison sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections work center in Childersburg was recaptured 19 hours after he escaped.
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office located Tracy Obrian Blackburn, 47, of Jemison in Weogufka Monday evening.
According to court records, Blackburn was serving a split sentence of 20 years, five to serve for second degree assault following a Oct. 2017 guilty plea. Blackburn was 18 months from being released from prison. Now he will have to serve the remainder of the 20 year sentence barring court action making his release from jail to come in 2037.
Court documents also reveal Blackburn has been in and out of jail and prison several times on a multitude of charges.