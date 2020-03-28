Russell Medical ER nurse Eric Miller is used to coming home from work to the excitement of his three sons shouting, “Daddy’s home!” followed by hugs and attention.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has struck Tallapoosa County, Ezra, 2, Emerson, 4, and Ayden, 9, have to wait a little longer for their dad to come home and even longer for him to get his germ-filled clothing in the washer and jump in the shower.
“It’s tough when I walk in and my boys want to run up and give me a hug,” Miller said. “I had to sit them down the other night and explain, ‘It’s not because I don’t want to hug you, it’s the reality of where we’re at.’ We’re doing what we can to keep our families safe.”
Miller is just one of many employees in the healthcare field having to take extra precautions to not spread the virus or any other bacteria — and be even more vigilant to not bring it home with him.
“It’s an interesting time to say the least,” Miller said. “I think there’s right now in our community a lot of unknown worry about what this virus does and how it reacts.”
Miller’s wife, Whitney Miller, spoke about the harsh reality of how families of healthcare workers are also being affected.
“My husband likes to tell the boys goodnight before he lays down, so we’re trying to stay up a little later waiting on him,” she said. “We have a new protocol at the house with sanitizing and cleanliness, things like that. It’s been difficult and a little challenging but you kind of have to do what you have to do and stay positive.”
Miller’s shifts usually run 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but lately he’s been going in to work an hour early and getting home two to three hours late.
“While the rest of the world has kind of taken a step back, the healthcare world is wide open,” Miller said. “We’re trying to do what we can. That’s the reason we’re here — it’s something you can’t run from. There are still sick people, not only those with the (coronavirus).”
Having been an Army medic and now an emergency room nurse for five years, Miller is comfortable handling tumultuous situations.
“As ER nurses in general we work a little better in controlled chaos — it’s part of the job to deal with chaos,” Miller said. “It’s just a different form of chaos. We’re managing the sick people but also those who fear the unknown.”
With the restrictions tightening daily, Whitney Miller hopes people will abide by them and recognize the importance of helping to prevent the coronavirus spread.
“For Eric, it’s a lot of trying to get people to understand the severity of the issue and not take it so lightly,” Whitney said. “People’s lives are at stake. This isn’t a break to socialize and instead of keeping distance and realizing the importance of that — well, it’s frustrating on his end.”
The Millers were on vacation when news came the situation was increasing in severity, so they came back a day early.
“(Eric) knew our community was beginning to feel the effects of the virus and I guess he was feeling guilty about not being here to help,” Whitney said.
Aside from the madness, Eric Miller said Russell Medical is doing a great job at keeping the ER and other departments staffed and supplied with everything they need.
“The managers, not just in the ER, have all really stepped up to make sure everyone has what they need,” Miller said. “Everyone is pulling extra weight right now.”
Medical professionals will likely see this added workload for weeks to come and Miller urges the community to follow proper protocol.
“If anything, I want the community to know to do what is being asked,” he said. “Stay home. Even if you’re young and healthy, it’s for other people’s benefits; it’s not always about what’s best for you. Tough decisions have been made but we need to listen to what is being said.”