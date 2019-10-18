An Equality Volunteer Fire Department firefighter died Friday afternoon on Coosa County Road 14 just before 4 p.m. while responding to a brush fire.
Michael Johnston, 45, of Equality, was en route to a fire call from the Speed Community located on 231 south of Rockford when his truck overturned, according to a release from the Coosa County Sheriff's Office. Emergency medical services and deputies arrived on the scene within minutes and later reported Johnston died after the accident.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Johnston," the Coosa County Sheriff's Department said in a release. "The Coosa County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Mr. Johnston for his service to the (residents) of Coosa County."
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers are investigating the single-vehicle accident. ALEA said Johnston was pronounced dead on the scene.
Volunteer firefighters from several departments and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted.