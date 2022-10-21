The Alexander City City Council made changes to the entertainment district at its Monday meeting.
The council first approved the district in 2015 to help promote the downtown area.
“This ordinance brings more property into the district,” city clerk Amanda Thomas told the council.
Areas added to the district include South Main Street, Madison Street, the old city hall and police department, Broad Street Parking lot, the Wellborn Musclecar Museum and the property currently used by Daylight Donuts.
The district was created to help bring people downtown. One of the elements of the district is allowing alcohol in approved cups to be consumed in the district.
Water and sewer bids
The council approved bids for the construction of a sewer line to Wicker Point. A bid for $1,279,412 was approved for the construction of a sewer lift station and bid for $8,428,720 was approved for the construction of a forced main from Wicker Point to the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. The forced main will connect with a line from Wind Creek State Park.
The council approved allowing the mayor to negotiate with contractors for replacing water lines in the downtown area after no bids were received for the project.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.