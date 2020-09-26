Want to win some money while also helping local schools?
Now's your chance.
You could be entered to win $1,000 by simply completing your census.
How do you do it? It's simple.
Visit my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to fill out the census then receive a confirmation number. Email the confirmation number with your name to info@tallapoosacountytourism.com or drop off the information at the following locations to be entered into the drawing: Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber and Lake Martin Area United Way.
By filling out the census now, you're also helping Tallapoosa County's public schools as the county competes in the final round of the Alabama Census Bowl in which it is vying for $65,000 to directly benefit public schools within the county.
The final four runners-up in the bowl include Tallapoosa, Macon, Sumter and Choctaw counties.
For anyone who has not already completed the census, this is the best and final time to do so. Tallapoosa County residents are encouraged to complete the census by Sunday and the numbers will be pulled Monday to determine the final winners. If there is a tie, voting will be open Monday to Tuesday in the same manner.
Next Wednesday, the winners will be announced for final four runners-up, second place and Census Bowl champion.