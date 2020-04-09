Emporium Wine has reduced its hours to be open only 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in light of the stay-at-home order mandated by Gov. Kay Ivey.
“Although we are considered essential, we also think it’s essential to whip this virus and get people back to work,” Emporium Wine owner Henry Foy said.
Customers can still come in to the store but Foy also offers curbside pickup and call ahead orders.
Emporium Wine opened in 2004 and moved to its current location on Calhoun Street in 2009.
“We really think downtown is the jewel of the area and we work hard to preserve it,” Foy said. “That’s why we’re here.”
Emporium Wine has a large selection of wines, specialty beers, liquor and gifts and offers curbside pickup for all items. It also offers a walk-in humidor with a variety of cigars and features art collections on occasion.
“We love our cigars and our walk-in humidor and we are expanding our selection,” Foy said. “And thanks to Main Street (Alexander City) for helping us buy some more wine racks to add additional inventory.”
The Emporium Wine Facebook page now contains an inventory list as well. While not comprehensive, it provides a resource for those placing orders.
“Our customer profile has changed but we’re doing very well,” Foy said. “We appreciate the support. Our traffic is down but more people are buying in quantity.”
Visit Emporium Wine’s Facebook page for updates, sales and information or call 256-212-9463.