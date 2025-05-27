...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter,
Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Saturated soil conditions are present following multiple
rounds of heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours. Rapid runoff
is expected with widespread heavy rainfall that will move
across Central Alabama through late tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
