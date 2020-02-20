Whether a tornado hits a certain area or not, it never hurts to be prepared. This week is the perfect opportunity as Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran is promoting Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
This designated week helps to increase awareness and promote planning for storm disasters.
“It’s one week even though we can have severe weather 12 months; (this is) one week to encourage everyone to stop and have a look at what their plan is,” Moran said. “Do they have ways to get information? Is there a safe place they’re going to go? Practice your plan with your family as well.”
Thunderstorms, tornadoes, strong wind and flash floods are the most common types of severe weather for Tallapoosa County, according to Moran.
Tallapoosa County EMA sent letters to local schools and businesses about building disaster kits and how to sign up for Tallapoosa Alert. The free system sends warnings and watch notifications via phone calls, texts and emails to residents depending on where they live in the county.
More than 200 people signed for the system since January and that number is always growing, Moran said.
“Almost weekly there’s one or two people who call who want to be added to the new system,” Moran said. “Everybody needs to review their notification plans.”
The EMA is also promoting this week with placards and Tallapoosa Alert pamphlets at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse. The Alexander City Fire Department is helping in the effort to keep the city safe by promoting the week through its Facebook page, according to chief Reese McAlister.
The National Weather Service is also encouraging residents to practice a tornado safety drill today. According to its website, a severe weather preparedness plan includes knowing the difference between watch and warning and safety rules when severe weather happens, having a reliable method of receiving emergency information, designating an appropriate shelter and having drills to test the plan.
Moran suggested getting a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radio. Residents should also have emergency kits, which can include necessary items such as medications, nonperishable foods and diapers and baby food for parents.
For shelter, Moran suggests the lowest portion of a building without windows.
“Other than that (we) encourage everyone to be safe and help look out for others,” Moran said.
With the recent amount of rainfall in the state, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Tuesday for all 67 counties to help the state’s recovery efforts following recent flooding. Ivey also activated the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center, as well as impacted or potentially impacted Alabama Emergency Management Divisions, according to a press release.
The state of emergency will let local education authorities appeal to the state superintendent of education for relief in fulfilling the local school calendar with respect to student days, employee days or both, and with no loss of income to employees.
“The significant amount of rain that has fallen across Alabama over the last few weeks has caused flooding in several portions of the state,” Ivey said in the release. “We assured our citizens that we would be prepared to help however needed, which is why I have decided to issue a State of Emergency. This will allow a continued smooth recovery for our state, and I am confident it will aid the efforts already happening on the local level.”