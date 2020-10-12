As Dadeville continues to flourish, another void has been filled downtown by Ellaby Boutique.
The women’s clothing and accessory store opened Saturday during Dadeville’s Fall Festival with a tremendous turnout. So much so, owner Billie Shae Gray had to restock with backup merchandise.
“It was wonderful,” Gray said. “To the point where we actually ran out of stock and had to go upstairs and get the winter stuff down to have something to sell.”
Ellaby Boutique carries regular and plus-sized women’s clothing and accessories including jewelry, purses, shoes belts and even home décor. Gray’s sister and brother-in-law hand built the shop’s displays and will also feature some of their custom furniture such as wooden patio swings.
“I’ll go to market about three times a year,” Gray said.
And she will rotate her stock seasonally.
Gray, who grew up around the Lake Martin area, opened the store initially as an online venture about a year ago with her 16-year-old daughter, Lacey Thompson.
“It’s just something me and my daughter always dreamed of doing,” Gray said. “We really enjoy clothing and shopping together and it’s something we’ve kind of always envisioned ourselves doing if we got to the point where we could.”
After working as a dental hygienist for 24 years, Gray felt it was time to embark on a new path in life.
The boutique opened in the old Mix-it-up building, which is owned by NolaBama owners Kelly and Darin Nesbit.
“They have been the sweetest couple and very helpful getting me in here and getting ready,” Gray said. “Darin did a lot of the renovation himself.”
These renovations included exposing the brick in the building, returning the flooring to its natural state and incorporating the historic charm.
“He did a lot to bring a lot of the old character back out in the building,” Gray said. “It’s quaint and cute.”
Even though Gray lives closer to the Tallassee side, she heard from many friends Dadeville was in need of something like her business in its area. And Tallassee seemed to have a handful already available to its residents.
“I felt with (Dadeville) trying to revamp the area that hopefully we could bring the downtown area something it needed,” Gray said. “We’ve been very welcomed by the community and everyone seems to be really happy to have us here.”
Ellaby will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, subject to change based on traffic and seasons.