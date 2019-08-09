Alabama Elks Lodge leaders donated $50,000 to Camp ASCCA during a tour of the facility in Jacksons Gap on Wednesday.
Many volunteers from the Alexander City Elks Lodge 1878 attended and played a big part in getting the camp boat prepared for the kids to enjoy this summer. The donation to Camp ASCCA is the biggest charitable contribution the Elks do in Alabama every year.
Campers, staff and volunteers welcomed 60 Elks to show their appreciation to the Elks. Some of the Elks cooked hamburgers for lunch while others toured Camp ASCCA.
The $50,000 will be used for capital projects at the facility, such as the newly purchased “Floating Elk” pontoon boat made possible by the Alabama Elks’ generous fundraising efforts last winter and spring.
Camp ASCCA, an Easterseals organization, offers full summer camp activities and programs for people with physical and intellectual disabilities. Typical daily camp activities include tubing on Lake Martin, three ziplines, horseback riding, animal and environmental education, arts and crafts, swimming, miniature golf, canoeing, fishing, archery, a waterslide and boat rides. Evening programs include talent shows, concerts, scavenger hunts, ballfield games and dances.
Camp ASCCA’s mission is to help eligible individuals with disabilities and/or health impairments achieve equality, dignity and maximum independence.