All teachers are struggling right now not seeing their students’ faces each day and not being able to hug them, give them high fives or work with them one on one. But the instructors of the really little ones are having an especially tough time, as they see themselves as part-time moms.
“Teaching the younger grades, you can’t help but to feel like a part-time mother to the children,” Dadeville Elementary School first-grade teacher Teri Stephenson said. “I think devastated may be the best word to describe how this whole thing makes me feel. Hugs are a part of your daily routine when you work with this young age.”
Dadeville Elementary School kindergarten teacher Michele Turberville also wishes she could still see her students on a daily basis.
“The parents will send me photos but it’s still hard,” Turberville said. “I hate not being able to get in their faces and love on them and let them know I care and that I miss them.”
Both Turberville and Stephenson have created private Facebook groups for their classes so both they and parents can post photos, videos, sentiments and other forms of communication to still feel connected.
“It’s a great way for me to share information and for them to keep me updated on the kids’ work,” Stephenson said.
Turberville uses the Facebook page to upload videos of her reading each day and includes questions students can answer for their parents along with journal prompts. This typically insists of one sentence and often-misspelled words but Turberville said it’s a way to keep them engaged.
“I’m trying to pick their brains and do live lessons that are themed,” she said. “I sent them home with extra crayons and pencils as well. I didn’t know what they had at home.”
Uncertainty of each student’s need is a huge concern for Stephens Elementary School art teacher Debbie Griffith.
“I’ve sent the kids some packets and I’m going to continue to do that as well as some live tutorials,” Griffith said. “My issue is I don’t know what students have access to at home in terms of art supplies. I’ve seen a lot of beautiful work done on notebook paper, which would be OK for the very basics.”
Griffith is at an extra loss because she’s used to seeing all 500 students throughout the week.
“It’s brutal to not see my students,” she said. “I teach every student at the school and they each have their own little personalities. It’s like the rugs been pulled out from beneath them.”
Griffith is trying to Zoom and FaceTime with some students but feels it’s just not the same as being with them.
Luckily, Stephens principal Mary Holloway is very technology-focused so teachers are familiar with these online platforms.
“We’ve been using technology like Google Classroom and other things to communicate and submit lesson plans,” Griffith said. “The kids are learning and don’t even realize they’re learning because it’s in a different way.”
Teachers encourage parents to utilize Education Galaxy, which is a website for children that creates individual lesson plans after they complete diagnostic tests to weigh their strengths and weaknesses.
“The computer program makes an educational pass for them; what’s good for one student may not be the same for another,” Stephenson said. “The greatest thing about online learning is I’m able to log in as a teacher and monitor the students’ progress.”
Stephenson said teachers try to provide as many resources as they can for students and to help parents at home.
“We’re pulling everything we can out of a hat,” Turberville said.
The goal is to make sure the standards are covered so students are prepared to move on to the next level.
“Administration asked us to go through the standards and determine what had not been taught yet so we can provide parents with the materials needed for children to get that exposure,” Stephenson said. “It was such a great year and it feels like we’ve worked so hard on a project that we’ll never be able to finish. The worst feeling is not being able to tell the kids goodbye.”