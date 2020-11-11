Georgia will conduct a hand recount of the presidential race in which Joe Biden currently holds a 14,000-vote lead, Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger announced this morning.
The hand recount will be costlier than a machine recount and must be completed by Friday, Nov. 20. State election officials have not found any evidence of widespread voter fraud or interference in neither Georgia not any other states, the Associated Press (AP) reports.
Even without Georgia’s delegates Biden has already met the 270-point threshold needed to win with 290 delegates. Donald Trump has 217 delegates. Only Georgia and North Carolina remain to be called by the AP. North Carolina, where Trump leads, has until Nov. 24 to certify results.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to concede to Biden in his first remarks after the election on Monday, adding the Trump was “100% within his rights” to challenge the integrity of the election. McConnell has yet to walk back these remarks despite continuing assurances against voter fraud.
Several international leaders have already congratulated Biden on his apparent victory despite Trump’s allegations. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was the first to offer his congratulations on Saturday, followed by British prime minister Boris Johnson, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday.
All state election disputes must be resolved by the electoral college’s “safe harbor” deadline of Dec. 8.