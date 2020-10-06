Today's the day.
A handful of candidates have been campaigning over the last six weeks after area municipal primary elections were too close to call and headed to a runoff.
Now, runoff elections are finally here and it's time for voters to get to the polls which are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Alexander City, voters will have to decide if they think incumbent Tommy Spraggins is best suited to continue running the city or if a new face is needed with candidate Woody Baird, whose campaign centers around bringing forth change.
In the Aug. 25 primary, there were only 23 votes between Baird and Spraggins. During this runoff campaign stretch, each candidate has been focused on reaching more voters, especially those who didn't vote in the primary.
Baird has been encouraging his supporters to take their friends and family to the polls.
“We can change the course of Alex City (today)," Baird said in a campaign video on his Facebook page. "Get out and vote, take your friends, take family ... Let's change the course of Alex City."
Spraggins is also helping voters get to the polls. He feels change isn't needed and wants his leadership to continue bettering Alex City.
"A vote for me is a vote for progressive leadership and vision," Spraggins said in a recent campaign video. "It's a vote to unite, not divide. I humbly ask for your vote (today). I have a vision for moving Alexander City forward and a vote for me is a step in the right direction."
In Dadeville, voters have the opportunity to choose between incumbent Wayne Smith or Jimmy "Frank" Goodman. Smith and Goodman went head to head in a runoff four years ago as well, but Smith came out on top.
Down U.S. Highway 280 in Camp Hill, the voters will choose between incumbent Ezell Woodyard-Smith or candidate Messiah Williams-Cole. In the primary, Williams-Cole had 200 votes to Woodyard-Smith's 152.
Jacksons Gap voters overwhelmingly decided in the Aug. 25 primary Frank Lucas should be mayor. However, voters couldn't come to a conclusion ultimately for Place 1 councilmember. Incumbent Troy Cruz received 76 votes while Dianna Walker garnered 73 votes. Mike Crouch received 42 votes. Voters will choose between Cruz and Walker on today's ballot.
Stay tuned to www.alexcityoutlook.com and The Outlook's Facebook page for updates and tonight's results.