Alabama House Representative Ed Oliver announced he is sponsoring a bill aimed at prohibiting divisive concepts in Alabama public schools during the Jan. 23 Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting.
Rep. Oliver said the intent of the bill is not to take away meaningful discussion but rather to ensure public schools are providing an appropriate environment for students. He said this year it will likely be less controversial with 40 other states having passed similar bills.
“We want to teach kids how to read and write and do math and that sort of thing. All these ideologies that come from different places, if we can keep that out of the classroom, it just makes it a lot easier for those schools to run,” he said. “It's already hard enough to be a teacher. It's hard to be a student, without all the distractions that come from the world these days.”
Last year, Ed Oliver sponsored a previous “divisive concepts” bill, HB312. The bill passed in the Alabama House of Representatives, and the third reading of the bill was left pending in the Senate during the 2022 legislative session.
During the meeting, he encouraged teachers to become familiar with the bill, which can be accessed through the Alabama Legislature website.
“Schools are ground zero for everything political in Tallapoosa County and I respect that. I understand that,” Rep. Oliver said. “Also, I am a product of this school system. So, obviously I want to see us succeed and produce some really good kids.”
Additionally, with the passing of the Accessibility Act in 2022, Rep. Oliver said he does believe there may be a push for charter schools — specifically public charter schools. Although he hasn’t seen any legislation as of yet.
Regardless, he said he is not a supporter of charter schools because “anything that takes money away from the public school system would be devastating for a county like this — where we're almost entirely reliant on state money.”
Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley, who was in attendance at the meeting, said some other things to look for is a push for a statewide standardized minimum salary schedule for support staff.
“There is a minimum salary schedule for teachers. There’s a minimum salary schedule for nursing professionals, but there isn't a minimum salary schedule for support staff,” Coley said. “That means a bus driver in Crenshaw County can be making the same thing as the bus driver in Birmingham City and make $5,000 less.”
Coley noted the hope is to create equity across the state in terms of compensation and, in a way, continue the work of John Ford. Ford, a former bus driver for the Tallapoosa County School system, advocated for better pay for bus drivers in the county.
Another aspect of the next legislative session will be about taxes. Coley noted there has been a trend to cut taxes in Alabama, but that the Education Trust Fund relies heavily on state income tax, and that revenues from the fund are used for the purpose of public education.
“We want to pay close attention to any initiatives of the state that focus on cutting taxes, because it's a politically expedient and politically popular thing to do, but we don't want to make any decisions that put our educational funding in jeopardy,” he said.
Another possibility is a discussion related to policies surrounding teacher retirement. Coley explained those who started to work in education after 2013 have a 30-year requirement rather than a 25-year requirement.
According to the Teacher Retirement System of Alabama Membership handbook, for those who started work after 2013, also called a Tier-two plan member, can retire after 30 years, however, will receive a 2 percent penalty each year until they reach the age of 62.
“When the current salaries of the original 25-year retirement plan went in place, it also had a two-year retirement penalty for retirement before a certain age,” Coley said. “And over time and with great financial management... there are enough resources in there, and great legislators, to offset that.”
In some of his closing remarks, Coley said he would like to thank Rep. Oliver and the board for maintaining the good relationship that they have and for acting in the best interest of the students of Tallapoosa County.
The legislative session is set to start March 7, 2023.