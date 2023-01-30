state house

Alabama state house prepares for the next legislative session set for March 7, 2023.

 File photo / The Outlook

Alabama House Representative Ed Oliver announced he is sponsoring a bill aimed at prohibiting divisive concepts in Alabama public schools during the Jan. 23 Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting. 

