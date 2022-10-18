Jack Fry Einstein
Buy Now

In partnership with Alex City Arts, Jack Fry brings to light the early life of Albert Einstein on Oct. 19 and 20.

 Submitted / The Outlook

The story of Albert Einstein comes to life this Wednesday and Thursday for the Alexander City area. 

Jack Fry Einstein 2

As "Einstein!" is a one man show, Jack Fry plays about eight other characters as well throughout the play.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you