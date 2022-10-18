The story of Albert Einstein comes to life this Wednesday and Thursday for the Alexander City area.
Alex City Arts has partnered with Jack Fry, creator and actor of “Einstein!” to bring the performance to the area. “Einstein!” is a one man show telling the life of Albert Einstein from 1915 to 1921 and his theory of relativity.
“Einstein!” performances begin Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. in Benjamin Russell High School (BRHS) Auditorium for students of Alexander City School System. Then, students from Central Alabama Community College, Tallapoosa County School System, Coosa County School System and the Veritas Lake Martin Christian School will come 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the second performance.
The last performance is for the general public on Oct 20 at 7 p.m. in the BRHS Auditorium with tickets available at the door for $20. Between the school performances and the public performance, “Einstein!” is broken down into two versions.
The school performance is a condensed version. Fry said this one takes out some of Einstein's marriage struggles and rocky relationship with his son. The school version also allows for more audience participation, where students can see experiments related to his theory of relativity close up.
“The other general audience show is about Einstein with real adult problems, real adult challenges as he tries to overcome these obstacles. So then meanwhile, he comes up with a theory that changed the way we live our lives,” Fry said.
While coming up with his theory of relativity, Einstein was also facing a failing marriage, people not believing his theory, nervous breakdowns and trying to connect with his 10 year old son. Fry said much of this history of Einstein’s early life was also widely unknown up until 2007.
“When Einstein died, he willed all his letters of record, his journals, his workbooks, all his letters, personal letters and there were boxes and boxes and boxes of them to Hebrew University,” Fry said. “So his life was basically owned by Hebrew University and every 10 years, they would dole out a little bit more information about his life.”
By 2007, information about his early life in Berlin had been released. Fry said there were at least 5,000 documents from this release and a story about a young struggling scientist began to unfold.
“I didn't know a lot about him when I first started,” he said. “He was just sort of a face on a T- shirt, and a bobblehead to me.”
As he did more research, Fry said he began to see the struggle of both the person and the scientist and set out to write a play. After roughly two years of writing and research, he did stage readings, modifying the material and his acting.
Fry said it was down to the little details as well, such as finding a balance in Einstein's accent — making sure it was both true to Einstein but also understandable to a general audience. Fry has been doing the show since 2014 and has done over 150 performances of it.
He said doing the show with Alexander City Arts Council has been a great experience and has enjoyed working with everyone on board. From his performance, Fry said he hopes audience members can relate to Einstein in a way they never thought they could before.
“My hopes are that people walk away, not only with that knowledge of Einstein, but with hopes that they will be able to carry a lesson or relearn a lesson or see their life in a new perspective, that'll inspire them to continue their walk through this incredible journey that we go through,” Fry said.