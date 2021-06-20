12:30 p.m. UPDATE: Other reports have Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches CEO Michael Smith stating one of the victims was a child of the director of the Tallapoosa County Sheriffs Girls Ranch.
Smith posted a statement on the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches Facebook page Sunday morning.
"Our hearts are so heavy today," Smith said. "Our 'Ranch family' has suffered a great loss. As many of you may have heard, one of our Ranch vehicles was involved in a multiple car accident yesterday afternoon. It is such a horrible tragedy and loss. This morning, I have been thinking about how we do not always understand the reason things happen. However, we will continue to hold on to our God for peace and comfort as our hearts continue to break. Please continue to pray for us as we navigate this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and respecting the privacy of our large and extended families."
ORIGINAL STORY
A Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch vehicle and a SUV were involved in a crash that killed 10 Saturday afternoon including eight from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, according to Butler County coroner Wayne Garlock.
Garlock described up to 15 vehicles involved in the incident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65.
“A vehicle likely hydroplaned on the bridge near mile marker 138,” Garlock said. “During the accident a 18-wheeler also became involved in a pileup. The driver of the truck pulled the driver of the Girls Ranch vehicle out but couldn’t get back in the vehicle as it became engulfed in flames.”
Garlock said the victims in the Girls Ranch vehicle who died ranged in age from 4 to 17. Garlock said he couldn’t release the names.
“Many are associated with the Girls Ranch,” Garlock said. “I can’t release their names because many were in the care of the state.”
A father and 9-month-old daughter were also killed in the accident. Garlock identified those victims as Cody Fox, 29, and Ariana Fox.
“They were in a small SUV,” Garlock said. “Ariana was transported to Regional Medical Center in Greenville where she died.”
Garlock said Fox was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.
The area of the accident is known to locals for holding water during storms.
"The location of the wreck is bad for hydroplaning," Garlock said. "The interstate goes downhill to a creek and bridge and water will pool."
In summers the interstate is filled with traffic going and coming from the beach.
"Butler County has had one of the most terrible traffic accidents," Butler County sheriff Danny Bond wrote on Facebook. "I believe the worst ever in our county."