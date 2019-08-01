Rev. Eddie Hunter and Kathleen W. Spradley call Alexander City home.
They serve in their communities and churches and have been called to special service. Hunter serves as president of the northeast district of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention and Spradley holds the same position for the women’s auxiliary. It is something Vicki Adams-Wilson and others are proud of, so much so they have organized a recognition dinner.
“It is quite an honor to have both of them from Alexander City in these positions,” Wilson said. “For both of these positions to be filled by someone from Alexander City may take years.”
Wilson said Hunter and Spradley serve a district covering an area from Alexander City over to Lanett up to Huntsville to Birmingham and back to Alexander City.
“The state Missionary Baptist Convention is basically divided into four wings,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the banquet will start at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Mill Two Eighty and there will be a crowd.
“It’s already sold out,” Wilson said. “It’s a big deal. We have people coming from all over the state. They are also coming from Florida and Tennessee.”
Wilson said Rev. Gary L. Dixon from Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Lafayette will deliver a message and The Anointed Posey Singers and saxophonist Deitrick Lawson Sr. will provide music at the evening celebration.
“It’s a dressy thing,” Wilson said. “It’s black and white attire; there will be some in bow ties. It’s almost like church except we add dinner.”