After a little more than six years, Ed Collari is stepping down as president and CEO of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.
Collari officially submitted is resignation to the executive board of the Chamber last week. His last day will be Thursday, Sept. 22.
In an emailed statement Monday morning, Collari said the decision was "extremely difficult and emotional" as it has been his "honor and privilege to serve in this capacity for the past six-and-a-half years."
"I would like to thank each of you for your trust and support over the years," the statement reads. "This Board, the Chamber staff and our 500+ members have all worked diligently to make the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce one of the premier organizations in the state. This lasting impact we have made on Alexander City and the Lake Martin community will be felt for years to come and is something I will treasure for the rest of my life."
Collari was hired in February of 2016 to serve as the Chamber's new president and chief executive officer. At that time, Collari was the assistant general manager and marketing manager at The Summit in Birmingham. His first day on the job was March 7. He was brought in after Ann Rye departed the organization to move with her family to Ohio.
"You have my full commitment and collaboration to ensure a smooth transition," Collari said in the Monday morning statement. "I kindly request you provide your continued support and prayers to the Chamber team as they maneuver through this change in leadership. I have zero doubts of the ongoing success of this organization! Thank you again for the opportunity to serve and I wish you nothing but personal and professional success in all that you do in the future. Have a marvelous Monday and I look forward to seeing each of you in the near future. Stay wonderful out there!"
