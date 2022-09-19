Ed Collari recalls one of the most traumatic experiences in his life occurring when he was only an eighth grader.
Collari’s entire life changed over a weekend when his blue-collar family suddenly left their home in Dunkirk, New York and moved to Lilburn, Georgia in search of the American Dream.
“I was in upstate New York in the eighth grade on a Friday, and then that next Monday, I was attending school in Lilburn, Georgia,” he said. “At the time, it was a traumatic experience because I didn't know anybody, and I was the kid that talked funny with a Yankee accent.”
Now, as an adult, Collari reflects on that moment as a crucial rite of passage that helped him recognize the value of community.
“When I look back, it was the best decision [my parents] ever made, and it impacted me greatly into what I've become as a person,” Collari said. “It taught me how to adapt to new environments, how to fit in, evaluate and judge people and ultimately how to build relationships with people.”
With his mom an insurance agent and his dad working any job he could find, the family slowly settled into their new town, one Collari eventually loved.
“We were below middle-class, a very blue-collar family just living in a small little town, but we ended up landing in a great community,” he said.
Later in life, Collari lived everywhere from Ohio to North Carolina and then Birmingham. As always, Collari entered as an outsider before eventually finding his place.
While in the Magic City, he met a Dadeville-native and soon learned about the South’s Best Kept Secret.
“Her family had a place on the lake and I had a familiarity with Alexander City,” he said. “We were weekenders at the lake, and we loved the community. We just wanted to give it a shot.”
In 2016, an opportunity presented itself when Collari accepted a job with the Chamber of Commerce as the organization’s president and CEO.
At the time, Collari recalls the initial transition as humbling.
“When I first arrived here, it was kind of a culture shock coming from The Summit [in Birmingham] to the old chamber office that was across from Strand Park next to Nub Chuckers Axe Throwing,” he said.
The Chamber board initially tasked Collari with chartering a business incubator, which would help support local entrepreneurs as well as attract new businesses to the area.
Collari searched for a location to launch the initiative, eventually selecting a facility off U.S. Highway 280 Highway that is now the Lake Martin Innovation Center.
Collari and his staff worked that year transforming the vacant building into an entrepreneurial powerhouse, with him eventually securing a $50,000 grant for the development.
“Our board and staff worked diligently to get this building up to speed with a lot of elbow grease and sweat,” he said. “We ripped up carpet, sanded floors and painted walls all ourselves in order to launch that facility.”
The Chamber began developing the building in March 2016, with the organization completing construction almost a year later in January 2017.
In the years following, Collari helped bring new businesses to the area by securing deals with Chick-Fil-A, Publix, Wharf Casual Seafood and many more companies.
“We all had a hand in working with tenant reps to bring those franchisees to our market,” he said. “I've always said I wanted to get a Chick-Fil-A here, and it took five and a half years, a lot of phone calls, meetings and discussions but we were finally able to land them about a year and a half ago.”
In terms of local entrepreneurship, the LMIC has helped launch six businesses and created over 100 jobs. The Chamber has also hosted countless public events and charted beneficial programs. Collari also launched the Lake Martin Tourism Association in 2019, which state leaders named this year as Alabama’s Tourism Organization of the Year.
However, Collari attributes his success as Chamber president largely to the community’s support.
“That was not all because of me, by no means, but because of our team, board and the support we get from the community,” he said.
With the goals Collari charted six years ago now accomplished, he now feels that the baton should be passed.
Ed Collari has announced he is stepping down as president and CEO of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.
“I started thinking about it seven months ago. Next year, the chamber is going to have to go through a new strategic plan, and for those big items that I had on my list, I'd already checked those boxes,” he said. “So I started thinking that maybe it's time for me to turn it over to somebody else because I feel like you should always try to leave it better than you found it.”
During his countless interactions with locals, Collari has learned a defining trait of Alexander City over his six years as Chamber president.
“As an outsider, I see a passion in the people that live here. Alex City is a very tight knit community, and I think people here are very proud about a city and they should be,” he said.
Now a permanent resident, Collari shows tourists and new residents why Alexander City should no longer be considered Alabama’s secret, but instead a loving home for anyone.
“We invested personally in this community. It’s not a secret anymore, and the best part of this job is the people that I got to meet and work with,” he said. “I think we've made a lasting impact on Alex City, and that's something I will always treasure for the rest of my life."