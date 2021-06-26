Before the Alabama Graphite Products plant was even a done deal, the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) was already setting its sights on the rest of the battery supply chain.
"This will be an opportunity to get some attention for our other sites through the attention that's going to be generated statewide, regionally, nationally about the project, and to try to put ourselves in the next generation of automobile conversation," LMAEDA director Chad Odom said.
Tallapoosa County commissioner and LMAEDA chairman T.C. Coley expressed similar hopes, adding that as soon as the announcement was made, "we will be aggressively targeting related industries."
No sooner had the non-disclosure agreement been lifted Tuesday than the LMAEDA published an interactive map of available industrial parks on its website marking available electric, water supply, wastewater, natural gas and infrastructure. At Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park in Kellyton, the map marks the future location of Alabama Graphite Products beside 200-plus acres of available land.
It's nowhere near enough space for Nevada's Tesla Gigafactory, but would provide plenty of room for another 2 million-square-foot Mercedes Benz battery plant like the one being constructed in Bibb County. As auto manufacturers continue to invest in new electric vehicle fleets, demand for lithium-ion batteries — of which graphite is an essential component continues to rise. Earlier this month, Reuters reported General Motors is increasing its electric vehicle investment by 30% and plans to build two more battery factories. GM has yet to choose its plant locations.
Whether by luck or divine intervention, western Coosa County — the bottommost foothills of the Appalachian range — happens to hold not just graphite, but the high-flake graphite necessary for batteries. On Tuesday, the Lake Martin area secured the second step in the supply chain when mining company Westwater Resources announced it would build its Alabama Graphite Products processing plant in Kellyton. Now the LMAEDA is looking to secure the rest.
"The longer you keep that graphite in the area, the more value it's going to have for the area," Odom said.
Electric vehicle battery factories are an obvious target, not just for the area's graphite supply but its proximity to several auto manufacturing plants including KIA, Hyundai, Toyota, Mazda and Volvo.
"Bring it here," Alexander City mayor Woody Baird said. "Only thing you're missing is your lithium," though noting that lithium battery recycling is an adjacent industry he's been researching.
Alabama Graphite Products could also stand to benefit.
"For our part, the graphite travels well. It can travel to a plant," Westwater president and CEO Chris Jones said. "(But) if battery manufacturers want to locate closer to our facility, we'd certainly welcome and support that. From a marketing and sales perspective, it certainly relieves us and our customers of shipping costs."
As more industries transition to battery-powered energy, the possibilities are endless.
“We’re going to need a significant increase in battery production to supercharge America’s clean energy future, which means we urgently need to build up our capacity to research, develop, manufacture and market batteries right here at home,” U.S. secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm said earlier this month, pledging new Department of Energy (DOE) policies to promote battery production.
In addition to electric vehicles, Granholm also names stationary grid storage, a new technology that stores "spare" electricity from windmills or solar panels, as a growing battery market. According to the DOE, those two industries alone are expected to boost lithium-ion battery demand five to 10 times over by 2030.
"Then there's conversations about electric powered airplanes, things of that nature so that's another market that's developing," Coley said. "What's going to be really interesting is that a lot of work is still under development that we'll benefit from, having proximity to this critical mineral for battery development."