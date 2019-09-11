An Eclectic man is being held in the Elmore County Jail on $150,000 cash bond after being charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
The Eclectic Police Department said in a release Christopher Lee Austin, 34, was found committing a sexual assault in a home on Brookview Drive Sept. 7.
“The Eclectic Police Department received a call in reference to a juvenile being sexually assaulted,” the release said. “The juvenile’s mother reported she had returned home from the store and found her estranged husband on top of the child.”
Eclectic police chief Robert Head said the child had no injuries by phone Wednesday afternoon.
A search of court records reveal Austin divorced the mother of the child and was finalized by Circuit Court Judge Bill Lewis Sept. 4. The records also indicate the mother filed a motion with the court to amend the divorce decree to reflect Austin’s charge Sept. 9.
“(The mother) came home from the store to find her ex-husband in the house on the floor and on top of the former wife’s eleven and a half year old daughter from a previous relationship,” the motion states. “The former husband was attempting to kiss the child and had his hand(s) inside her shorts. It was later learned that the former husband had sexually molested the child by touching her breasts and other intimate body parts.”
The mother said in the document wants the court to deny any visitation by Austin to the party’s children.
Court documents also reflect the child visited to Baptist East and Children’s Hospital Sept. 7 to have a sexual assault nurse examination performed.