Last year's Easter Eggstravaganza returns to the Laurel Heights community Saturday, with food, freebies and more than 400 eggs to be found.
The second-annual egg hunt, spearheaded by Pastor Ivan Harris and Tammy Harris of The City of Outreach Church, is open to all families in the Alexander City area. This year, they'll be joined by Central Alabama Community College, Chick-Fil-A, Cricket Wireless and River Bank & Trust, there to give out free Easter baskets, gift cards and merchandise.
"They're going to be on-site and they're going to have their own vendor tables set up, and they're going to be giving out things to the kids," Ivan said.
The local Papa John's is also donating pizza, Ivan said, while Home Depot will provide the candy. More than 100 kids turned out last year, but The City of Outreach Church is still encouraging people to help get the word out.
"It's a community, family-driven event and it's for anyone who wants to come," Ivan said. "If you have kids, grandkids or kids in your community, we'll meet you at the Easter egg hunt."
The Eggstravaganza will be held at 694 Ann Street this Saturday, April 2 from 2-5 p.m.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph, and gusts 40 to 50 mph with
locally higher expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 4 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees
and tree limbs could be blown down which may result in property
damage and power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&