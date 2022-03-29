Eggstravaganza
Alexander City kids pause for a photo at The City of Outreach Church's inaugural Easter Eggstravaganza in 2021.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Last year's Easter Eggstravaganza returns to the Laurel Heights community Saturday, with food, freebies and more than 400 eggs to be found.

The second-annual egg hunt, spearheaded by Pastor Ivan Harris and Tammy Harris of The City of Outreach Church, is open to all families in the Alexander City area. This year, they'll be joined by Central Alabama Community College, Chick-Fil-A, Cricket Wireless and River Bank & Trust, there to give out free Easter baskets, gift cards and merchandise.

"They're going to be on-site and they're going to have their own vendor tables set up, and they're going to be giving out things to the kids," Ivan said.

The local Papa John's is also donating pizza, Ivan said, while Home Depot will provide the candy. More than 100 kids turned out last year, but The City of Outreach Church is still encouraging people to help get the word out.

"It's a community, family-driven event and it's for anyone who wants to come," Ivan said. "If you have kids, grandkids or kids in your community, we'll meet you at the Easter egg hunt."

The Eggstravaganza will be held at 694 Ann Street this Saturday, April 2 from 2-5 p.m.

Easter Sunday falls on April 17.

