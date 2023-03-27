Early assessments are revealing the extent of damage in Tallapoosa County after the area received multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.
After extensive windshield damage was caused throughout Camp Hill Saturday night and other parts of the county, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued an additional advisory for severe weather throughout Sunday and into Monday morning.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said major storm impact remains in the Town of Camp Hill, and said a further investigation revealed further damage than initially reported.
“The worst and most significant damage is in the Town of Camp Hill from the hail damage that came through with the first storm,” he said.
Sightings of large hail, including some the size of golf balls, have been reported in Camp Hill, which resulted in damage to vehicles and roofs. Cars and trucks with windshields or windows busted lined the streets. Several tarps had been put up in an attempt to block any further rain.
The NWS also issued a tornado warning Sunday evening at approximately 11 p.m. for the Dadeville and Red Hill areas. According to Moran,the tornado warning was radar indicated, but no structure damage was reported related to the tornado.
However, Moran said he received reports of down power lines and trees near Union and Pace’s Point.
Several inches of rain also fell early Monday morning, and resulted in creeks overflowing as well as roadways submerged under water, according to Moran. He also confirmed a swift water rescue, which occurred Monday morningafter heavy rains swept a vehicle off a bridge.
Alabama Power reported as many as 12,000 customers were without power at some point Sunday night into Monday. Most outages were in Elmore, Tallapoosa and Autauga counties.
As of 2 p.m., 950 customers were without power in Elmore County, 700 in Tallapoosa County, 250 in Autauga County and 140 in Wilcox County.
Moran also confirmed several power outages Sunday night. The Tallapoosa EMA has yet to receive any reports of any storm-related injuries.
