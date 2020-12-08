The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop a special birthday celebration Saturday.
Despite having no children, Eagle Creek native and resident Kate Lightsey, 100, was surrounded by family and friends drove by honking their horns and waving at Lightsey in the socially distanced celebration.
When Lightsey was born in 1920, Eagle Creek didn’t have electricity, the Lightsey family had lights.
“My daddy before I married had a Delco,” Lightsey said. “He had to charge the battery; that made a good light. Nobody else had nothing like it then. I was in my late 20s when we got electricity.”
Lightsey was born within a few hundred yards of where she has currently lived for the last nearly six decades, but even before that she was only just down the road after she married Waylon “Buddy” Lightsey. Many have suggested Lightsey share her century knowledge of Eagle Creek.
“There is too much that happened,” Lightsey said. “I have had people tell me I should have written about it. There wouldn’t be any use because they wouldn’t believe it or what I’ve seen. There has been lots of changes since I was little.”
Lightsey’s life included many of her nieces and nephews especially at the dinner table.
“I can remember her cooking a three-course breakfast for us,” great nephew Jay Evers said. “While she was doing that she was working on lunch. It wasn’t just lunch — there were all sorts of things and always at least two meats. We would go to church and come back and it was always ready.”
It was something Lightsey enjoyed doing, but she didn’t refer to her favorite meal to make.
“I don’t know,” Lightsey said. “I just enjoy cooking; I like vegetables.”
Family members recalled Lightsey’s beef stew and chicken pot pie.
“I used to be a good cook when I cooked for them all,” Lightsey said.
Great niece LeAnne Moran and husband Randy visit Lightsey often and still take part in Lightsey’s cooking from time to time.
“She is still a good cook,” Moran said. “Her sweet potato casserole is famous in the family.”
Evers said helping others is just who Lightsey was.
“She is a mother of many,” Evers said. “She is always a servant. She shared a garden with strangers and the people she knew. For 40 years or more she made Sunday dinners for an army of families.”
Evers said Lightsey also sewed and made clothes for many in the family.
Saturday Lightsey was joined by five generations, the youngest of which were siblings and great-great-great nephew and niece Whit Moran, 5, of Chelsea and Lightsey’s namesake Kate Moran, 7. The brother and sister assisted Lightsey in blowing the candles out on her cake but left the last one to Lightsey.
Lightsey isn’t sure what beyond following God has led to her long life.
“I don’t know,” Lightsey said. “I wish I did; I would tell everybody ’cause I have been here a long time.”